With Gold on the Last Day and 88 Medals in Total, Costa Rica said Goodbye to the Special Olympics World Games

The Berlin 2023 World Games came to an end and the delegation of the Special Olympics Costa Rica Program leaves with the duty fulfilled of these Olympic games, the largest for People with Cognitive Disabilities on the planet.Costa Rica closed its participation with 88 medals. This Sunday three more medals were obtained, one of them gold.

Brayton Cano, in the 400 meters of athletics, won the gold medal, putting the country at the top of the podium.For his part, Erick Cordero in the 10-kilometer route test got the bronze medal; Meanwhile, in athletics, Wendy Vargas also won the bronze medal in the 400-meter dash.

There were 88 medals of great effort and dedication and that will now be carried with great pride by the Costa Rican athletes of the Special Olympics, who will begin the journey back to Costa Rica and touch national soil in groups between Monday and Tuesday.

Very happy

“The truth is that we are very happy to reach the final part of the Games, to see how the processes ended, it was a stage of great effort. We have brought 88 medals to Costa Rica, but the most important thing is to see the work of our athletes and coaches embodied in the jousts,” said Laura Valverde, head of the Special Olympics delegation.

Great medal harvest

Costa Rica obtained 22 gold, 28 silver and 38 bronze medals after a week of competitions. With this data, it writes a new history within the Program, after participating in Shanghai with 67 medals, 106 medals in Athens, 207 medals in Los Angeles and 53 medals in Abu Dhabi (four years ago).

Marypaula Cervantes in rhythmic gymnastics in the All Around, rope and tape modality, as well as Daniela Méndez in power lifting in the squat modality, deadlift and in the total weights of the 84kg category were the ones who won the most gold medals, with three each.Our country participated in 16 of the 23 disciplines of the Games, which brought together more than 7,000 athletes from around the world.