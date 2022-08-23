With Bitcoin and Zero Fiat, this was the Vacation of a Bitcoiner in Costa Rica

Eugenio, a native bitcoiner from Costa Rica, decided to take a vacation to show that there are already enough businesses in his country that accept bitcoin (BTC). With this, he made it clear that it is possible to enjoy the paradisiacal beaches that the country has, only paying with the cryptoactive.

The Costa Rican followed in the footsteps of fellow bitcoiner Juliet Lima, who last July verified the progress in the adoption of bitcoin that is taking place in the southwestern region of Costa Rica.

Dominical, Uvita and Ojochal are located in this area, coastal towns in the South Pacific of the province of Puntarenas, where the Bitcoin Jungle project is working with the idea of ​​establishing a circular economy based on the pioneer of cryptocurrencies.

On his Twitter, Eugenio wonders that, just as San José de Costa Rica became the third city in the world to have electricity in 1884, «what number on the planet will we be in the adoption of bitcoin, a substantially more important technology?».

The answer to Eugenio’s question arises spontaneously when it is observed that Costa Rica does not appear in the places with the highest bitcoin adoption on the Finder map. On its territory there is great enthusiasm around cryptocurrency, from the communities.

A vacation without fiat, only with bitcoin in Costa Rica

As a good cyclist, Eugenio pedaled to tour the southwest of Costa Rica, one of the greenest countries in Central America. Meanwhile, on his Twitter account, he not only left evidence of it, but of all the payments he made with bitcoin.

He enjoyed the gastronomic and cultural attractions of Barrio Escalante, and dined at the Jardín de Lolita restaurant, where he paid with bitcoin on the Lightning network to do so at lightning speed.

He also enjoyed the pizza and ice cream served at Sibú Café in Uvita Beach. “There they were very happy to accept bitcoin as a form of payment,” Eugenio wrote. He paid for breakfast with bitcoin at the Uvita Bali Bosque hotel and bought succulent chops without chemical additives at the Segura Butcher meat restaurant.

In the evenings, after enjoying the abundant nature of the Tico country, Eugenio shared cocktails with his friends at Mosaic Wine Bar and Café. “And we all pay with bitcoin,” he said.

At the eco-fair in Dominical, he bought accessories for role-playing games, ingredients for his cold drinks, and even goat cheese. In addition, he had lunch and paid with bitcoin at Café Mono Congo, located in the same town.

Financial innovation to another level with bitcoin in Costa Rica

“It was a short visit and this was just a taste of the place and all the things you can pay for with bitcoin. In all those places they had a smile on their faces every time I paid, while they asked me, chain or Lightning?” wrote the Costa Rican.

In just six months, the Bitcoin Jungle team had managed to get more than 30 stores in the Bahía Ballena district to accept payments with bitcoin. However, their work continues while they celebrate achievements, as they have shown on their social networks.