Why Bathing with Hot Water is Negative for Health?

Most people are used to showering with hot or lukewarm water, especially if they live in very cold climates. And it is that if they have the possibility of making their bath time more comfortable; why complicate it unnecessarily?

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Some studies claim that showering with very hot water could be dangerous to health in several aspects. Most experts recommend bathing in lukewarm water – colder than hot – to maintain an optimal quality of life.

According to a report by Leonardo Biolatto, a doctor specializing in Medical Audit and Family and Ambulatory Medicine, bathing in very hot water -which exceeds 30°C- every day, could have the following effects on the body:

Effects of hot water on the body

1) Generation of dandruff: Hot water on the head favors colonization by the human dandruff fungus.

2) Hair loss: Very hot showers increase the rate of hair loss in men and women, due to damage to the hair follicle.

4) Color change: Both skin and hair can have a slight color change due to constant contact with very hot water.

5) Dermatitis: In children with dermatitis, exposure to high temperatures during bathing worsens the symptoms. In itself, frequent bathing tends to exacerbate childhood dermatitis, and much more if the temperature is not warm.

6) Increased sebum production: The body’s sebaceous glands react to hot water by producing more oil than normal. In people with acne that means a risk factor.

7) Digestive alterations: Vasodilation takes blood to peripheral areas of the body, removing it from central areas. If we have eaten, and immediately take a shower, digestion will be slower.

What temperature should the water be?

Understanding the negative repercussions of always taking baths with very hot water, it is valid to ask if the correct thing is to shower with cold water. In this regard, a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine concluded that showering with very cold water was associated with a third less chance of catching a cold. This was attributed to the metabolic change of temperature on the organism.

It is understood that, by using cold water, we are sending signals to the body to speed up the processes of heat generation. These processes need energy to establish and that energy comes from the kilocalories that are used. Understanding that the midpoint is the point of balance, the recommendation is to bathe in lukewarm or lukewarm water. By this we mean about30°C.

Research in 2016 postulated that the ideal shower ended with a blast of cold water. This frozen finish would ensure greater resistance to respiratory infections. Anyway, what should be clear is that showering with very hot water is detrimental to your health.