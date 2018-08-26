Flaccid? Without definition? If you hide your abdomen and believe me we have all gone through that, whatever your age is, this is what you must do to mold it quickly.

Your abdomen has the potential to look better than ever because you will likely be able to make time for exercise, so your body can burn more calories at a faster rate, which translates into less accumulated fat.

Do not miss your exercise schedules. Many younger women are thin, but their muscles are not toned or in good physical shape.

If before you turn 30 you do not have enough toned muscles, your ability to burn calories will become slower when you pass 30, by gaining weight more quickly.

Losing weight too fast will eliminate muscle, which in turn is replaced with fat. This can make your belly bulge, even if you are not overweight.

And there are also the nights when you go out with your friends. Several studies show that excess alcohol and poor eating habits can add excessive weight, particularly around your belly.

The best strategies to tone your abdomen

Sleep enough hours. If you sleep at least 7 to 8 hours, your metabolism can function better by 40% or more. You also need to do at least 20 minutes of daily cardiovascular exercises like walking or running, between 3 and 5 days. Ideally, you can try adding 20 minutes of toning exercises 3 to 4 times a week.

The best exercises in your 20s

Butterfly-style abs, lie on your back and join the bottom of your feet hold the ends of a weight on your chest.

Slowly separate your shoulders from the ground, pause and lower. Make two sequences of 10 repetitions.

Do not underestimate the influence of stress, several studies show that chronically elevated levels of cortisol cause the body to accumulate more fat especially in the belly.

But aside from appearance, this extra fat is harmful and can increase the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and breast cancer…

Strategy to tone your abdomen in your 30s

First, relax, rest during the lunch hours, a quick bath at night or a 10-minute walk can lower your cortisol levels by up to 50%. But you need more exercises to keep working your metabolism to the maximum.

Try to do at least 30 minutes of cardio, 3 to 5 times a week. To make the most of each exercise session, do interval workouts. That is, alternate a few minutes of high-intensity exercise with a few minutes of low-intensity exercise. it is also important to lift weights for better results.

The best exercise in your 30s

From a kneeling position, sit on your heels with your toes in and your arms at your sides.

Exhale sinking in the stomach as much as you can. Wait 10 seconds, relax and repeat.

Do 2 sequences of 10 repetitions.

What happens when you turn 40?

Now you have wider curves than a decade ago, and most likely you are burning 400 calories less per day than when you were 20. Also, the hormonal and metabolic changes cause more fat to accumulate in the belly.

The good news is that 40-year-old women can have still had a great abdomen. The secret is a healthy diet and maintaining a regular exercise routine.