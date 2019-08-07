Rafting is adventure and fun at its best, which consists of descending Whitewater Rivers in a pneumatic boat of great resistance to shocks. Normally the boats have a capacity of between 6 or 8 people, plus an accompanying guide who acts as a helmsman. The crew of the boat is arranged symmetrically on both sides of the boat (3 or 4 people on each side of the boat) the helmsman is located at the back to direct the rest of the occupants and make maneuvers of direction to the boat.

It is the star activity of active tourism and it has a spectacular boom in recent years becoming the reference for adventure tourism. Rafting is currently one of the most demanded activities by adventure sports enthusiasts and also by the general curious public.

It is said that Costa Rica has the highest river density in the world. That makes rafting an incredible experience here. It is difficult to find the data to support such a broad statement. But if you have been on a road trip here, bridges and cross channels prove infinite.

With beautiful green forests thanks to tropical rains all year, it is not surprising that Costa Rica is a top rafting destination. The high mountains of the Cordillera Central gather rain clouds that enrich Costa Rica with rising rivers that run for white-water adventures.

Rafting is a unique experience here due to the beautiful natural landscapes and diverse fauna. The rivers of Costa Rica have countless natural stone walls with majestic waterfalls that pass underneath. The number of local and migratory bird sightings is also a treasure for nature lovers. Also, sightings of monkeys and sloths are common, and an exciting bonus!

If you are looking for a daring adventure by raft or canoe, take a look at these amazing places:

The Toro River.

The largest rivers in the province of Alajuela, it includes class II to IV rapids, crossing the Arenal Volcano National Park, one of the most impressive places in the Country. Get ready for 13 kilometers of water carrying currents, great waves, and landscapes of incalculable value, including pineapple, papaya and yucca fields.

The Pascuare River.

Rafting under its numerous waterfalls. The full-day excursion here stretches 29 kilometers for about 52 rapids crossing through a section of the Costa Rican rainforest, with sections such as “The Terminator” and “Dos Locos.” In class III and IV rapids of the Pascuare, you can embrace what the Formar list has ranked as the “Top 10 Rafting Destinations in the World”. Flanked by the mountains of Talamanca, this river is truly incomparable in Costa Rica, which attracts travelers willing to take a good dip, and is probably the best river for rafting in Costa Rica and one of the best rafting places in the world, the Pascuare River has two distinctions by which it is established above the rest. First, it has three, four or more hours of non-stop fast action; In fact, the Pascuare has enough white water rapids for two full days by raft, so some Rafters decide to stay overnight in one of the cozy river rafting lodges. The other difference is the beauty of its surroundings, which has made the Pascuare famous for being one of the 10 most spectacular rivers on the planet. The Reventazón river is less stimulating. It runs parallel to the Pascuare along the Atlantic slope. With a continuous stretch of rapids, Reventazón extends for 10 miles of amazing trips.

The Sarapiqui River.

This river with class II to III extends through the low humid forest, providing a slightly quieter experience to enjoy the beautiful views. Besides, you may be able to take a bath in the quiet currents before finishing your voyage.

The Balsa River.

It is an excellent option for those people who are not at all convinced to carry out this adventure or do not want to start with a faster channel. Although its waters are quieter this does not mean that you will not be able to enjoy it to the fullest. The Balsa River is surrounded by a total nature environment, on the way you can see monkeys, sloths and tropical birds such as toucans, the osprey, and orioles. The Balsa River offers class II and III rapids including ¨Café de Montaña¨ and ¨Rock A round the Crac´´.

The Naranjo River.

The tour begins where the Naranjo River falls vertiginously from the mountain and plunges through the immaculate canyons of the jungle, it has rocky curves which will make your trip very windy. Water levels rise rapidly especially in the rainy season, on the way it will pass through agricultural land and plantations of African Palm. This route is 7 miles and it is recommended for more experienced adventurers, the rapids in this river are class III and IV.

The Tenorio River.

This river is born in the Guanacaste mountain range and crosses a deep red canyon that is surrounded by incredible landscapes of tropical rainforest. During this trip, you will go through more than 22 fun and exciting rapids that have an extension of 20 kilometers where you can observe iguanas, tropical birds, and monkeys.

The Reventazón River.

In Cartagena, visitors will enjoy 10 kilometers of Class III, IV and V rapids. As you go up to the river you will pass through historic places such as churches, gardens and immersed reserves throughout the region. No matter what route you choose, you will be rewarded with exceptional opportunities to detect lizards, iguanas, and elegant herons.

The Savegre River.

It is known to challenge even the most experienced rafter due to the constant action along its currents, thus offering very few minutes of rest on this route, allowing to enjoy the beauty of nearby waterfalls as well as lush primary tropical forests. Keep your eyes wide open to observe colorful toucans, ospreys, and herons, which are often seen along the way.

It is important to note that most companies that offer tours of one or several days of rafting offer in the different packages transportation, food, equipment, and lodging.