You have just 48 hours to spend in Melbourne, so don’t waste a minute. The capital of Victoria is also the capital of Australian culture with its strong and vibrant links to music, comedy, arts, architecture, literature and film – which means there is a lot to do in two days.

Start your journey with ease and book car rental at Melbourne airport. This means no waiting around for public transport and you can travel in style through the city’s bustling streets.

Once you’ve checked into your hotel and freshened up, hit the streets and let your adventure begin.

Of course, after a long journey you want a livener, so be thankful that Melbourne is in no way coming up short with places to grab a drink.

In the suburb of Fitzroy, you’ll find many must-visit venues including The Everleigh, an award-winning bar, a well-stocked Bar Liberty and also Black Pearl, where cocktails are a speciality.

The Elysian Whisky bar and Bad Frankie, which champions local produce, should also be added to the list.

The Clooney Kitchen and Bar in Port Melbourne is a great place to grab a cool drink or, if you’re in the mood, tickle your palate.

Collingwood’s Above Board is an intimate venue where the knowledgeable staff will help you pick just the drink you are looking for.

Nearby Paradise Alley is popular with in-the-know Melburnians looking for an old-fashion good time and maybe a game or two of pool, while Congress is a wine bar that also boasts superb food.

Other notable mentions should go to to the Carlton Wine Room, Kirk’s Wine Bar, Romeo Lane, Whisky & Alement and Gerald’s Bar.

You may only have 48 hours, but you’d need to have something serious going on to walk past any of their doors.

But it’s not just the liquor venues that Melbourne has to offer.

The city has a vibrant coffee and street-art culture that you need to soak in as well.

Of course, you wouldn’t just visit Melbourne to eat and drink, would you?

But after treating yourself to one of the city’s major attractions – from the National Gallery of Victoria to one of the many wonderful theatres – you are going to discover your appetite.

If it’s food on the move then the Food Truck Park (Preston), Hank Marvin’s Mess hall (Chapel Street) or the Queen Victoria Market’s Wednesday night extravaganza should definitely be on the list for anyone searching for the weird and wonderful.

If it’s the restaurant experience that pleases you then Curtin House, the Imperial Hotel Bourke Street and Good Heavens are brilliant rooftops bars offering you a view of the hustle and bustle down below.

Atlas Dining, The Mayfair, Longsong and Annam are new kids on the block while the hipsters, with their fingers on the pulse, can be found at Cumulus Inc, Lucy Liu Kitchen and Bar and Mr Miyagi.

You’ll never be short of cool places to eat and drink in Melbourne, but with only 48 hours to kill – and maybe some sleep to cram in somehow – make sure you pick the best places to suit your tastes.