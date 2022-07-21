Wellness Holidays in Costa Rica, the Key to Relaxation

If you are looking for what to do in Costa Rica, discover a place with activities that offer you a wellness vacation. Before showing you some of the most acclaimed benefits of this resort, let’s start by understanding a basic concept.

What are wellness holidays?

Wellness is a concept that encompasses everything that has to do with physical, emotional, and mental well-being. It is also related to the active process of making conscious decisions to achieve a healthy and fulfilling life.

Unlike some movements exclusively focused on the body (such as fitness) or the mind (such as meditation), wellness proposes a combination of these aspects from a comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, wellness vacations would be those that we plan and in which we include activities to relax, take time for ourselves and focus on the tranquility and health of our mind and body.

Something for everyone

Now that you know this, at some point in your life have you taken a real wellness vacation? Vacations have evolved, now we talk about adventure vacations, cultural vacations, luxury vacations, etc. And the good thing about the “Land of Pura Vida” is that no matter which one you choose, there will always be something to do in Costa Rica related to one of them and at any time of the year.

You will find restaurants and lounges for snacks that offer balanced, vegetarian, and vegan menus, where you can choose between fresh salads, smoothies, and warps or assemble the dish to your liking. You also have at your disposal yoga classes outdoors, in the mornings, when the sun rises, or at sunset, when it hides.

One of the most important aspects of a wellness vacation is the connection with nature. In Costa Rica, you will enjoy different environments where flora and fauna abound. Anyone who dares to take a look at them will be dazzled.

“Resonance” at Playa Hermosa Jaco, is your best option

Nourish your mind, body, and soul – join Us In Resonance. Costa Rica is calling you home? Our incredible retreat center is located 1.5 hours from San Jose airport, next to Hermosa Beach, Jaco. We are located in the mountains with a 270-degree view of the ocean from the infinity pool.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. With goals to live as an inspirational and integrative community. Committed to co-creating, co-living, and learning together.

Life is about experiences & feeling all your senses. Resonance offers many adventures & curated experiences that bring you closer to nature and self.

For more information visit: https://resonancecr.com/