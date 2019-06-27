Couple of wisely made decisions like which place to visit, how to spend money and when to take off etc. can provide you with an amazing and memorable travelling experience. There are many other little things that you can do to make sure your travelling experience is as smooth, seamless and trouble-free as possible.

Here are the simple yet most effective travelling tips for smooth & hassle-free travelling experience.

Give Yourself Plenty of Time to Plan

Give yourself enough time to plan things accordingly. As planning is a good rule of thumb to land success, making a travel plan ahead of time can keep you away from many difficulties. It will help you to stay at the top of things that you are about to do during the vacations or business tour. For instance, if you are planning Vietnam family holiday with children this year, you should consult with the local tour planners and guides to make your trip memorable and trouble free. They can assist you a lot in travel planning by providing you with great suggestions and ideas based on their experiences.

Pack All the Essentials in your hand-carry

Remember to all the essentials can’t live without in the hand-carry. It ensures availability of the required and necessary things even during the flight because other luggage may not be accessible in the flight. Moreover, you will have all the essentials available even after the lost of a bag as it is said by experts that at least one luggage bag on every flight is lost or late. One should pack his/her hand-carry cautiously in order to go through the airport security.

Use Cards with no Foreign Transaction Fee

A big part of your travelling money can go in terms of hidden transaction or ATM fee when you are travelling overseas. That is the reason, you should apply for a credit or debit card with no or minimum transaction free to not give your hard-earned money to the banks. Keep this money with yourself by choosing the bank cards wisely because a few bucks can really add up into your vacation budget.

Book Early for Cheap Flights

ap FlightsEarly booking of air tickets can save a lot of bucks that you can spend on many other enjoyable things. Moreover, booking the tickets early can also help you prevent hassle in the peak days. Use of virtual private network to enjoy the location base offers or deal to save on air ticket bookings.

Opt for Public Transport

Plunge yourself in the culture of area visiting you are and try to take the local public transportation to reach the destination. Whether it is the bus, train or a subway, ride on public transport not only to save money but to explore the things and areas you have never seen before. You can also ask the locals for a best local travelling option to enjoy your trip more than expectations.

Use Free Public WIFI with Precautions

Cyber security is one of the major concerns for everyone in this digital world. That’s why, avoiding or using the local, open WiFi with precautions is one of the travelling tips for smooth and hassle-free travelling experience. As free Wi-Fi provides us an economical way to check the social media notifications or important emails, you must be using a reliable virtual private network to ensure automatic data encryption for a safe and secure online experience. Moreover, never ever pay for online goods or services via a free and open network as hackers can easily hack into the financial details to use them for malicious activities.

Check the Weather Forecast

Before leaving home, must check the weather forecast to have an idea that whether it would be cloudy, rain or sun. it will also help you to choose the clothes and other essentials accordingly. These days, forecast can easily be checked via smartphones even social media platforms like Facebook also providers location-based forecast to keep users aware of the current situation of weather.

Be Open to Locals

Say hi to people around your hotel or on the road. Make them friends and I am sure they will tell you about the best tourism points in the town that you are not aware of. Let them know about yourself and ask them about their culture and living style to learn