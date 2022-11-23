Threatened With Receiving a Yellow Card, Teams at the World Cup in Qatar Give Up On Wearing Rainbow Bracelets

The captains of several European teams will finally not wear “OneLove” bracelets in the World Cup in Qatar due to the danger of receiving yellow cards. England, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and Wales were ready to participate in the “OneLove” campaign to promote inclusion and oppose discrimination.

The associations of those countries said in a statement on Monday that the bracelet, which features a heart striped in different colors to represent all heritages, origins, genders and sexual identities, will not be worn in Qatar.

Not putting the players at risk

“FIFA has made it very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the pitch,” the joint statement read. “As national associations, we cannot put our players in a position where they may face sporting sanctions, including suspensions, which is why we have asked captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in FIFA World Cup matches”, the statement added.

“We were prepared to pay the fines that would normally apply to infractions of the basic rules and we had a firm commitment to wear the armband. However, we cannot put our players in a situation where they can be booked or even forced to leave the field of play.”