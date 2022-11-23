More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    Threatened With Receiving a Yellow Card, Teams at the World Cup in Qatar Give Up On Wearing Rainbow Bracelets

    It featured a heart striped in different colors to represent all heritages, origins, genders and sexual identities

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The captains of several European teams will finally not wear “OneLove” bracelets in the World Cup in Qatar due to the danger of receiving yellow cards. England, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and Wales were ready to participate in the “OneLove” campaign to promote inclusion and oppose discrimination.

    The associations of those countries said in a statement on Monday that the bracelet, which features a heart striped in different colors to represent all heritages, origins, genders and sexual identities, will not be worn in Qatar.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Not putting the players at risk

    “FIFA has made it very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the pitch,” the joint statement read. “As national associations, we cannot put our players in a position where they may face sporting sanctions, including suspensions, which is why we have asked captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in FIFA World Cup matches”, the statement added.

    “We were prepared to pay the fines that would normally apply to infractions of the basic rules and we had a firm commitment to wear the armband. However, we cannot put our players in a situation where they can be booked or even forced to leave the field of play.”

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Therapy is Essential for the Evolution and Growth of Human Beings
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Therapy is Essential for the Evolution and Growth of Human Beings

    Luna Borges, a prominent Venezuelan holistic coach, also pointed out that meditation is essential as a philosophy of life
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER