They pay tribute to the first woman Cacique of Costa Rica and Central America

Under the motto “Leadership of women, an example to the world”, the Ministry of Public Education (MEP) honored Idalia Andrade de Gracia, the first female Cacique of Costa Rica and Central America.

The woman honored by the Coto Regional Directorate of Education is a professional teacher of the Ngäbere language at El Manzano, El Cenizo, and Vista del Mar schools, in the Costa Rican Pacific.

Andrade has four children and studied a degree in educational sciences with an emphasis on I and II Cycles.

“It is an honor to be part of a fact that is registered for the first time in the indigenous ancestral lineage of the Comte Burica territory,” said Grace Beita, regional director, who added that with this tribute the educational system seeks to highlight the role of women in social development.