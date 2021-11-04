More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    The First Female Empowerment Competition Arrives in Latin America

    Carmen Villalobos, the renowned actress will host the program “Escuela Imparables” on channel E!

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    3
    0

    Must Read

    Guillermo Agudelohttps://thecostaricanews.com
    I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

    Twelve Latin American entrepreneurs are the protagonists of the competition “Escuela Imparables” on channel E!, Which opens on November 8th and is hosted by the Colombian actress Carmen Villalobos, recognized for participating in productions such as “Without breasts, there is no paradise.”

    There are twelve episodes with twelve women who will introduce us to their businesses. The participants will receive classes, they will always receive positive messages, we are not going to judge them, what we are going to try is to enrich that undertaking so that they can move forward. “We want them to shine as women, to feel safe, to give them tools to succeed”, says Villalobos.

    TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here.

    Very honored

    Viilalobos says that she is very honored to participate in this competition, stating that “The most important thing is to have a group of women of different characteristics, colors, textures, ages and enterprises; that offer from products to services”. “Sometimes society is in charge of telling you that there is an age to do things, to point you out,” she concludes

    banner

    .

    Get Updates On Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With Upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceMelissa Gonzalez
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rica Becomes a Great Virtual Open Historical Museum
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleGuillermo Agudelo -

    The First Female Empowerment Competition Arrives in Latin America

    Twelve Latin American entrepreneurs are the protagonists of the competition "Escuela Imparables" on channel E!, Which opens on November...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Interested in Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica? Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Get Updates.

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERand get updates on Costa Rican Retreats & Events.