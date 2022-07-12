Sala STEAM, Seeks to Bring Young People to the Careers of the Future in Costa Rica

As of June 2nd, 2022, all children, young people, and families in general who visit the Children’s Museum will be able to enjoy a modern and attractive space for education and learning. This is the “STEAM Room”, a place full of technology, tests, games, and interactive devices that will provide unique opportunities to visitors. The renovated space seeks to encourage research and interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM).

This project has been developing for more than 5 years and today it is a reality thanks to the collaboration between CINDE, the Children’s Museum, and the fundamental support of the companies Akamai, Emerson, Establishment Labs, Intel and Maderama, Pulse, Roche, National Instruments, Accenture, and Johnson&Johnson.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

“At the Children’s Museum we recognize the importance of promoting careers in the STEAM areas in the new generations and mainly in women, for this reason, we thank the Costa Rican Coalition of Development Initiatives (CINDE) and each of the companies that have provided their valuable contribution to offer the public this modern and attractive room, which we are sure will enhance the abilities and skills of children and young people who visit us”, said Mónica Riveros, Executive Director of the Children’s Museum.

This attractive space of the “Castle of Dreams” is made up of 6 modules (each dedicated to an area of ​​the STEAM methodology), where visitors will learn about the importance of the scientific method, programming, and decoding. Also, product design, manufacturing through technological processes, robotics, and the integration of technology in today’s society.

The room opened its doors in 2020, however, due to the effects of the pandemic, its visitation and access had to be paused. Today it opens again to the public looking renewed, with attractive graphics in various sectors, a modern learning methodology, and an area equipped for the development of STEAM workshops.

“We are seeing exponential growth in job opportunities in careers related to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, so we need to stimulate a taste for these skills, mobilize girls and young women to aspire to quality jobs and a future based on innovation. Although Costa Rica leads indexes in digital skills in Latin America, according to the World Economic Forum, as a country we are still fertile ground in human talent and we must continue dedicating joint efforts that bring us closer to industry 4.0, like the one we are celebrating today” added Vanessa Gibson, Director of Investment Climate at CINDE.

It should be noted that, as part of the STEAM Room reopening projects, a virtual reality experience strategy will be developed that will be implemented in public schools in the country. This initiative aims to impact students from different parts of the country thanks to the support of CINDE, Accenture, Pixdea, Hologic, the Ministry of Public Education (MEP), and the Children’s Museum.

“For the Ministry of Education, this entertainment and learning room enhances and complements how we are educating in Costa Rican classrooms, one more affirmative step that we take as a country to advance and support the modernization of comprehensive education. Children and young people are increasingly critical, and creative and we must give them spaces to develop their full potential”, said Rocío Solís Gamboa, Academic Vice Minister.

The room covers an area of ​​112 m2 and is aimed mainly at boys, girls, and young people between 7 and 15 years old. The public will be able to enjoy this attractive space as part of the regular tour of the Museum and users are expected to enjoy themselves while learning about the wonderful world of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

In the new knowledge economy, it is vital to promote from an early age the necessary learning skills and tools that allow the future human talent of the country to take advantage of all the opportunities that the world will offer them. This room will be the first experience for many boys and girls who want to discover that technology and imagination can take them wherever they want.

The STEAM Room was opened to the public this Thursday, June 2nd at 9:00 a.m. with the presence of representatives of each of the companies linked to the project and representatives of the MEP, CINDE, and the Children’s Museum.