More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Do Not Let Severe Asthma Paralyze Your Life!

    It is one of the main non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in children and adults, it occurs at any stage of life and multiple aspects can aggravate the existing condition. New treatments and adequate medical control are key to carrying out your daily activities without major limitations

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    4
    0

    Must Read

    Guillermo Agudelohttps://thecostaricanews.com
    I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

    Asthma is a chronic inflammation of the bronchial tubes that compromises lung function and affects more than 300 million people in the world. Of these, between 5% and 10% suffer from it to a severe degree, that is, they present persistent symptoms, even daily, despite being medicated with the appropriate doses. This makes them have to frequently resort to rescue therapies (salbutamol) and emergency hospital services for recurrent crises.

    According to the pulmonologist Melissa Masís, like other chronic diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension, it must be treated every day, in low or high doses, to keep it under control.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    There are innovative treatments to control severe asthma with inhaled steroids, long-acting bronchodilators, and biological therapies, but an exhaustive analysis of each case is key for a more precise diagnosis and to identifying, treating and minimize factors that can trigger it: from comorbidities to poor inhalation technique (or abuse thereof), frequent exposure to triggers, carelessness or lack of discipline in medical control. If it is not given specialized medical attention and the symptoms are underestimated, it can reduce lung function by 60% and, in severe cases, even cause death.

    A significant health burden


    Given the high prevalence of asthma, the medical community seeks to raise awareness and sensitize the population about everything that the disease implies, especially in the current scenarios where people with the condition could be more susceptible to infections and comorbidities This is because many, instead of following the prescribed treatment, only resort to it when they feel bad, or they lack guidance in good inhalation techniques for the correct use of the devices.

    In addition, there are gaps to be closed: many asthmatics do not have equal access to medical care or are unaware of the disease and its types and what they can do to protect their general health and avoid deadly complications.

    4 truths about asthma


    1 It is a serious condition. Those who suffer from it can suffer severe complications at any time.

    2 Using the rescue inhaler alone is not enough to keep asthma under control.

    3 Some people become overly dependent on oral steroids which can lead to secondary health risks in the long term.

    4 People with asthma should not limit their physical activity and daily life. With proper treatment, they can even run a marathon.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleFarm Owners in Costa Rica Could Use Agricultural Plots to Promote Tourism in Rural Areas
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Farm Owners in Costa Rica Could Use Agricultural Plots to Promote Tourism in Rural Areas

    Owners of farms in Costa Rica will be able to take advantage of their properties to develop other activities
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER