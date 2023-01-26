These Are the Professions in the Technology Sector with the Most Employment Opportunities

The new functions and jobs that the advancement of technology has opened up brought with it the emergence of new professions that little by little became the most sought after by companies in the technology sector.

Despite the fact that they are professions with many job opportunities, it is difficult for companies to find people with the profile they need. Proof of this is that in Latin America, according to the consultant specialized in personnel selection, PageGroup, there is a deficit of 48% of digital labor. Among the most sought after professionals in the area are JAVA Springboot developers, fullstack with experience in the cloud, data experts, and data engineers.

According to Fernando Silvestre, country manager of NEORIS in the Andean region, these profiles are also sought with knowledge in the banking and retail industries. “Many other profiles are also needed such as senior iOS developer, senior data scientist, scrum master, senior cloud architect and SAP project manager”, he said. He added that the challenge for companies in the short term is to train their collaborators so that this gap is closed and also, so that a transformation is generated from within the organizations.

As for the roles with the greatest demand in the future, the expert considers that they will be coordinator of mixed teams, data recycling engineer, virtual identity defenders, data scientists and analysts, as well as artificial intelligence and machine learning specialists, among others. Silvestre added that in order to meet this demand, “it is necessary to generate programs to approach technology and science from childhood and adolescence. Here, the alliances of organizations and companies with institutions are of fundamental importance”.