The “Resoñar” Gathering of Resonance Will Make You Vibrate in the Best of Frequencies

This July 30th until dawn on the 31st, the “Resoñar Gathering”will take place in Playa Hermosa, Costa Rica. This event is oriented towards a single frequency, a single vibration.

Resonate?

This encounter is an invitation to all dreamers who resonate with creation, connecting in community and in communion with Mother Earth, inspiring the new world one experience at a time.

From the heart of the Costa Rican jungle, the organizers of the event, belonging to “Resonance”, call on all those who seek to immerse themselves in nature, surrounded by art, medicine, music, dance, ceremonies, the enjoyment of horseback riding, waterfalls and more in a safe space free of alcohol and full of love.

This is a space to create dreams, expand consciousness and raise the Spirit

It should be noted that in the “Resoñar Gathering”, acoustic and electronic music artists, medicinal music by the team of Félix Larisika, Graciela and Estelle of Resonance, will ensure that each of the people enjoy their essence like never before.

What is Resonance?

Resonance, is a decentralized community that has changed the lives of many people in the Central Pacific of Costa Rica, when saying decentralized, it is clear that it is not tied to a geographical point, but rather it is comingto the same place, people in different stages of their life. In Resonance there is room for everyone, the additional idea is to co-create and work harmony and frequency together, all in a circular economy model.

Very well

Nicholas Tomeo, as one of the organizers of the Festival and a member of Resonance, told us that they chose the Central Pacific of Costa Rica, as the initial zone of Resonance to broadcast a frequency, a call to those people who are in search of a new way of living life, those people who recognize that there is something better than what exists today.

“The Resonance or frequency that is emitted from the Central Pacific, is a wave that reaches people like a tickle in the stomach for the first time, with a wonderful feeling, so people want to know more about that frequency, and choose it as their home,” explained Tomeo.

Resonance, a frequency without limits

Resonance has the perpetual quest of what it is like to live free as a human being on this planet, and you wonder may what it takes for that? Well, Nicholas told us that they have identified 6 areas: the sovereignty of consciousness, the sovereignty of water, land, renewable energy, food and finally, the sovereignty of data, of course data as information.

Expanding further on data sovereignty, Tomeo added, “We live in a world where all of our digital information is controlled by two entities globally, we are no longer in control of our own data and for us the quest for the sovereignty of our data, is that we can create and have our own digital ecosystem, not governed or controlled by those digital sources that manage, monopolize and control all our societies”.

Resonance, is a community that covers about 1000 acres of land in the Central Pacific area, and within it all the team that makes it up, has the retreat center, where they carry them out, all designed for the well-being that is the expansion of consciousness, liberation and awakening of the human being. In addition to the retreats, everyone can enjoy sacred spaces, fire ceremony, sweat lodge, even children’s activities with a purpose.

Also in Resonance there are other areas around the retreat center, “we are building different forms of housing, creating new spaces, with a view to an 850-acre theme park, within an adventure park that has horses, canopy, waterfalls, rappelling, among other attractions for everyone”.

Indeed, at the Resoñar Gathering, you will experience much of the vibrancy of Resonance, its team that is full of gratitude for life and who understand the importance of education, personal development, relationships with each other and connect with our environment.

Finally, Resonance welcomes all as a space for the community of digital nomads, healers, nature lovers, and alternative thinkers who are determined to make this world a brighter, better place to live.

If you want to participate in the “jungle call event”, go to this link: https://resonancecr.com/resonar-musical-gathering add your data, and follow the instructions.

Let’s re-dream the world together!