The Importance of Mental Health in Costa Rica Is Highlighted During These Difficult Times

Professionals from the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) highlight the importance of people maintaining good mental health to successfully face a difficult situation due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The CCSS invites Costa Ricans to wake up, reinvent themselves and find new opportunities for improvement in family, community and personal life in this time of Pandemic. In this way, experts in psychology, psychiatry and mental health from the institution in charge of public health in Costa Rica suggest 10 practices available to all, which can be carried out in the family nucleus so that children, people with disabilities and older adults win. in physical and mental health.

Recommendations



Staying active, that is, not lying down or sitting for prolonged periods, resting well, eating healthy, socializing on the internet, having fun with the family with board games or other games, managing positive thoughts, and communicating your concerns and fears to trusted people constitute the first seven recommendations.

Likewise, breathing deeply by opening the windows of your house and letting the air flow and the rays of the sun warm your surroundings, setting goals such as finishing studies, learning to drive or taking up abandoned practices and asking for help are the other three.

Very important

In this regard, Psychologists affirm that mental health is as important as physical health and therefore urges Costa Ricans to propose changes and adopt habits that improve the quality of life of all people. He stressed that ‘mental health is more than the absence of problems such as depression, stress, anxiety, Mental health is a state of integral well-being that involves changes in habits and lifestyles for its long-term maintenance. It is time to promote mental health in ourselves and our families and everything that brings us closer to it.