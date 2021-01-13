Tico National Museum Offers Virtual and In-Person Workshops during January

The National Museum of Costa Rica (MNCR) will offer 13 virtual and in-person workshops, from Monday, January 11th to Friday, January 22nd. The workshops in the virtual modality will be transmitted through the Museum’s accounts on Facebook and YouTube, as well as on the institution’s page. As for the in-person workshops, they will be held in the gardens of the institution under the strict control of capacity and sanitary measures.

Deadline to register for face-to-face workshops is January 7th

In-person registrations must be made through the email [email protected] from January 4th to the 7th. The first people to send a registration request will be taken into account.

As reported by the Museum, only two people will be allowed per registration email, which must include full name, age of the person who registers and contact telephone number. Likewise, only one companion will be allowed for every two minors.

Registered people must present themselves 15 minutes before the workshop and must remain with the mask correctly placed throughout all the workshop. Anyone who wishes to participate from home can do so. The list of materials that are needed in each session are available at the MNCR link.

Activity options

The Butterfly Garden (in-person): Monday, January 11, from 9:30 a.m. at 10:30 a.m. It is aimed at children 5 to 7 years of age. It consists of touring the garden with the possibility of knowing the variety of butterflies, food, life cycle and environment of butterflies.

Metamorphosis (virtual): Monday, January 11, at 10:00 a.m. Participants will learn about the importance of the Museum’s butterfly garden and will carry out a craft related to the changes that butterflies undergo during metamorphosis.

Flight in the dark: night birds of Costa Rica (in-person): Tuesday, January 12, from 9:30 a.m. at 10:35 a.m. Aimed at children between 8 and 10 years of age, this workshop is about visiting the exhibition “Masters of the night: nocturnal fauna.”

Marine Figures (virtual): Wednesday, January 13, at 2:00 p.m. Those who participate will learn about the importance of the sea and its organisms. They will make three figures of marine animals in the origami technique.

Little Giants: Insects (in-person): Thursday, January 14, from 9:30 a.m. at 10:45 a.m. Participants will take a tour of the exhibition “Masters of the night: nocturnal fauna”, where they can learn about the way of life of nocturnal insects. It is aimed at children 8 to 12 years of age.

Our allies of air, land and water: birds in origami (virtual): Friday, January 15, at 10:00 a.m. This workshop is aimed at children 7 years of age and older, and consists of making origami figures inspired by the “Nests and Eggs” exhibition.

Reptiles and amphibians through the cameras (in-person): Friday, January 15, from 9:30 a.m. at 10:45 a.m. During this activity aimed at people over 15 years of age, there will be a tour of the exhibition “Masters of the night: nocturnal fauna”.

A walk through history (in-person): Monday, January 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.In the company of historian Gabriela Villalobos, participants will visit the Costa Rican History room, where they can explore key moments lived by society.

The art of painting typical carts (in-person): Tuesday, January 19. For adults from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and for children 8 to 12 years old, from 1:00 p.m. at 3:00 p.m. The history of the boyeo and the cart will be shared. Participants will paint a typical wagon wheel, with the support of painting masters from the Bonilla de Sarchí family.

Insects: Little Giants (virtual): Wednesday, January 20, at 2:00 p.m. The public will learn about what an insect is and its importance; its characteristics, habitats and contributions.

Night adventure with mammals (in-person): Thursday, January 21, from 9:30 a.m. at 10:45 a.m. Aimed at children from 8 to 12 years old, this workshop promises to show the magnificent world of nocturnal mammals, in order to discover and protect that unknown nocturnal environment.

Discover the “Lords of the Night” (virtual): Thursday, January 21, at 1:00 p.m. Those who participate will be able to know the contribution of nocturnal animals, and then make a small mobile sculpture in the shape of a raccoon. Virtual game: escape zone “Don Anastasio’s testament” (virtual): Friday, January 22, at 10:00 a.m. Through an online game, participants will have to solve a series of riddles and puzzles.