    Costa Rica Has the Lowest Inflation in Four Years

    Although food products continue on the rise

    By TCRN STAFF
    Costa Rica closed 2020 with an inflation of 0.89 percent, the lowest in the last four years, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC). In a video posted on the INEC Facebook page, its spokesperson Nelson Castillo also indicated that Costa Rican inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), registered an increase of 0.53 percent last December, highest monthly variation of 2020.

    He specified that during the last month of the previous year, 55 percent of the goods and services used to measure the CPI increased in price, 35 percent decreased and only 10 percent remained the same.

    Food products still increasing in price

    The December CPI, he indicated, was driven by the increase in the cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages, among which the onion stood out, with 46.01 percent, tomato (25.35), and potatoes (18 , 94), as well as other cases such as tourist packages that showed a growth of 3.41 percent. Castillo pointed out that among the goods and services that decreased in price in the previous December are automobiles (-1.59), gasoline (-2.89) and airline tickets (-3.92).

