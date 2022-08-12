The Four Laws of Spirituality

They say that there is a brief moment in life when you feel more lost than ever and that this is the moment of an encounter. An encounter with yourself, with your abysses, with your fears, with your soul. Something that has a lot to do with spirituality.

They say that if this text comes into your hands, it is not by chance, but because there is something you need to understand. These are the 4 laws of spirituality in Hindu philosophy:

Spirituality goes beyond the material and the earthly. It is not a religion or a doctrine, spirituality is caring for and pampering our interior, letting our hearts jump over the abysses that our minds create and humbly cultivating our values.

1. The person who comes into your life is always the right person

This one of the first laws of spirituality does not teach that no one comes into our lives by chance. All the people around us are there for something, even toxic people. In each exchange and in each moment, we all contribute something to each other. We live in a world with shades of gray.

We are not all always students or always teachers. Each of us contributes something positive, even if it is through a negative trait, such as something that we cannot stand or that hurts us.

People are always flashlights in the dark. There are people who are more representative than others, but all of them, without exception, have something to tell us. For this reason, over time we come to appreciate the stones in our path, such as someone complicating our existence at a given moment or faithfully supporting us.

“Each person who passes through our life is unique. He always leaves a bit of himself and takes a bit of us. There will be those who take a lot but, there will be those who do not leave anything. This is the clear proof that two souls do not meet by chance.”

-Jorge Luis Borges-

Everything, absolutely everything, adds up in life. This is the reason why we must have a good predisposition towards others and not underestimate any learning.

2. What happens is the only thing that could have happened

The second of the laws of spirituality shows us that nothing that happens in our lives could have been otherwise. Since it happened, what happened is the only thing that could have happened. What happens to us is what has to happen to us, what is appropriate at each moment and through which we have to extract a concrete meaning.

We are used to thinking about what could have been, creating hypothetical situations in which we acted differently and, as a consequence, obtained another result. Each change generates unpredictable situations, for this reason, we must accept that what happens has already happened and there are no other possibilities. What done is done. Each of our behaviors will generate in our environment a sequential chain of events that mark our path.

We are a coincidence full of intention. Let’s not be bitter about what we could have done and did not do, each thing has its moment and it takes time to assume the necessary learning. As they say, you can’t run a marathon if you haven’t walked before, and you can’t walk if you haven’t crawled before. In short, we cannot avoid taking the necessary steps in life.

3. Any time something starts is the right time

The third of the laws of spirituality does not say that what begins does so at the right time always, neither before nor after. The new in our life appears because we attract it and we are prepared to see it and enjoy it. Understanding this, we will accept that when life puts something in our way we have to enjoy it. Don’t wait for the perfect moment: take the moment and make it perfect.

Spirituality feature

4. When something ends, it ends

Finally, the fourth of the laws of spirituality enlightens us on the reality that we are usually tied to endless stories and emotions. Saying goodbye hurts, but when something ends, keeping it by our side is an exercise in masochism that will generate great discomfort and multiple dependencies and insecurities.

Going forward and moving forward is the best option to get wiser and not suffer. Remember that the most impressionable person you talk to every day is you. So be careful what you say to yourself and flow with life.

Let it flow, don’t cling to anything or anyone, everything has its moment in our lives and also has a reason.