The Famous Gastronomic Festival Returns to Barrio Escalante in San José

The famed Barrio Escalante Gastronomic Festival will return in December with an additional component: a huge catwalk in Parque Francia. The announcement was made this Thursday morning by the mayor of San José, Johnny Araya, within the framework of the launch of a textile fair – to promote national design – that will take place in the Old Customs.Araya announced that the Gastronomic Festival will take place on December 10th, 11th, and 12th.

Restaurants and businesses in the area have the opportunity to use sidewalks to sell their products; place tables and chairs. Unlike the previous editions of the Festival -which was suspended due to the pandemic-, this time visitors must respect the sanitary measures for the use of a mask and alcohol gel.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Pedestrian space

Araya added that on Saturday, December 11th, the entire Barrio Escalante will be closed for vehicles and will become a large pedestrian space.That day, in the afternoon, there will be a huge catwalk in the Francia park. There national designers will exhibit their creations.

The activity will also feature a concert by the Philharmonic and a Textile fair in the Old Customs. In this Thursday’s activity, the Government announced the launch of a textile fair, which will take place on the weekend of the Gastronomic Fair. This will take place at the facilities of the Old Customs and entry will be free. The designs exhibited at the fair and on the catwalk will be from creators who must register at the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/f8ra9TcdGy. Applications for participation must be filled out online and include the material that allows the evaluation of the proposal to be carried out.

The organization announced that physical documents will not be accepted, or by any other means other than the participation form and applications that enter at a later date will not be accepted.

For now, those responsible for this activity –Culture, Economy, the Municipality of San José and the Presidential House- indicated that they work hand in hand with Health to fine-tune protocols, both for entering the Old Customs House and the Gastronomic Festival.

Vaccination QR code?

One of them is whether any health requirements for entry will be requested. In consultation with, Claudia Dobles, first lady, she did not specify whether it will be the QR code for the anticovid vaccination. The requirement of the QR code will be necessary to enter businesses from December 1st at the beginning of the transition period.