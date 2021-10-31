Sanitary Vehicle Circulation Restrictions on Weekends Will Be Eliminated as of November in Costa Rica

The health vehicle circulation restrictions on weekends will be eliminated from November, the Costa Rican Government announced this past Thursday, October 28th at a press conference. The measure is taken to reduce infections, hospitalizations and deaths related to Covid-19. It had previously been indicated that the measure of the sanitary vehicle restriction would be maintained during the first half of November, however, now it is eliminated from November 1st.

As of next Monday, other changes will also be applied in terms of time and areas of application of the restriction:

The nighttime vehicle restriction schedule will begin, starting next Monday, November 1st, at 11 p.m., that is, one hour later, and will last until 5 a.m. This traffic impediment schedule (from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.) applies to the entire country and will be maintained during November and December.

In the case of the daytime vehicle restriction, the application mechanism of two license plate numbers per day (during the week) is maintained, however, it will no longer be applied at the national level and will return to the restriction system in the ring road, that is that is, the routes of entry to the capital. In all cases, the exception letter is still valid.

Shops capacity



The change in the schedule of the nocturnal vehicle restriction benefits commercial premises, since they will be able to close an hour later starting next week. “Establishments with a health permit for the operation of customer service, subject to hours, could open from Monday to Sunday until 11:00 p.m., according to the vehicle restriction schedule,” the Government reported.

In addition, changes will be applied to the capacity of public transport and various activities:

In the case of trains, they will now be able to carry more standing people depending on the type:

Apollo: 29 people

Conventional: 9 people

New units: 102 people

For bus units, the number of passengers that can be carried standing is increased from 10 to 15.

Other capacity extensions allowed from November are:

Social events: 100 people (without vaccination scheme) or 200 people with full vaccination scheme.

Academic, business and church events: 500 people.

Culture pilot plan in Parque Viva, November 6: 2,500 people with a complete vaccination scheme.

Bars, restaurants, casinos and shops: 50 percent capacity

Hotels over 100 rooms: 100 percent capacity. Common areas in 50 percent.

Beaches: The hours of the beaches are extended, which may open from Monday to Sunday from 5:00 a.m. at 8:00 pm.