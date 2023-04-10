The 10 Best Massage Oils For Your Total Relaxation

In addition to relaxation, the benefits of massages are many and very diverse. Also, it is not necessary to go to a massage center, but also at home we can enjoy this great pleasure. Essential oils will help us in the task and their properties will also be beneficial for our skin and health in general. In this article we present the best massage oils, so you can choose the one you like best.

Aloe vera

Moisturizing oil with aloe vera regulates the skin’s moisture and keeps it soft and elastic. And it is that this plant is one of the most beneficial properties that contribute to our body, both internally and externally.

Almond

It is rich in nutrients, proteins, minerals and vitamins A and E. In addition, it has a high concentration of essential fatty acids that make it a great skin moisturizer.

Chamomile

It is used to treat muscle problems caused by intense exercise or poor posture. It also combats anxiety and insomnia;

Juniper

Although it may be one of the least known, juniper oil gives firmness to the bust and stimulates the circulatory system; In addition, it has a powerful toning effect.

Eucalyptus

It is used to relieve muscular problems, arthritis and rheumatism. Its use relaxes the skin of the face and body.

Lavender

It is soothing, antiseptic and healing. In addition to treating rheumatic pain, it is used to reduce hypertension, relieve skin infections, wounds, and insect bites.

Lemon or citrus

Lemon essential oil disperses bad energy and in turn is most relaxing. As for other citrus fruits, such as orange blossom, they also have aphrodisiac properties.

Balm

Balm is a magnificent sedative and relaxing tonic that reduces anxiety and nervousness. However, people with sensitive skin should not use this oil, but resort to alternatives.

Orchid

It has moisturizing properties and is very relaxing, plus you will surely love the delicious aroma of orchids.

Sandalwood

It also hydrates and acts against dry skin, at the same time it is also very beneficial for relieving muscle tension and eliminating tension.