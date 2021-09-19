Taking A Well-Deserved Vacation On The Beach Has More Benefits Than You Think

We all need a few days to disconnect from the routine and enjoy away from home, but according to a study conducted by the American Association of Psychologists, it is necessary for our health to take at least one vacation a year.

Holidays, in addition to being moments of pure fun, allow you to live in a different way with the members of your family, get to know each other more, create the best memories and also these days away will help you have a better professional performance when you return to home. Wherever you see it, taking a vacation shouldn’t be taken lightly.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Take care of your health

There are many studies that reveal a direct relationship of occupational stress with a deterioration in health in different aspects such as heart problems and poor psychological health. Therefore, vacations, being one of the best antidotes against stress, are essential to maintain good physical and mental health.

It is proven that vacations and rest will help you develop a better defense system that will make you less sick. So if you are a person who cares about maintaining good health, you should know that it will not be enough to have a good diet and exercise, going on vacation is necessary to fulfill the circle and improve your well-being.

Increase your creativity

On a daily basis we see the same things around us, we visit the same places, in the same environment and with the same people, we fall into a social and work routine, going out, seeing new places and living new experiences will help you refresh that creativity that you carry within and find inspiration in the details you find along the way. If your work has a direct relationship with your creativity when creating, you cannot stay without taking vacations, going out and discovering what awaits you far from home.

Rest and enjoy

We all need to take a break, those days when we do not have to wake up with an alarm, we do not have to get anywhere in particular or solve anything urgently. Sometimes long weekends are not enough to achieve rest and recharge the necessary energy. It is not necessary to spend a lot of money or go to the other side of the world to change the environment, rest and enjoy those stress-free days. In addition, a trip will give all members of the family many fun times and the best memories.

Live with your family

During the holidays, family coexistence takes place in a different way since everyone is having fun, in contact with nature and enjoying different activities, outdoor meals, a dip in the pool or discovering a new place and these moments create family ties strong and a coexistence of games and fun outside the scolding and rush of day to day. Vacation days are ideal to get to know each other a little more and enjoy each other by integrating from a different role than the one played within the home.

Improve your performance

Although it may seem strange, it is proven that taking vacations helps improve your professional performance since it helps you take a physical and mental break that will make you more active when you return and be more focused on work, feeling more relaxed. and concentrating the necessary energies to achieve your goals by eliminating distractors.

Reflection on vacation

Many times in the day to day we are very busy and we do not give ourselves space for reflection, during the holidays there is that ideal space and time to reflect on our life, our relationships, set new goals and give thanks for what we have. Also these days we allow ourselves to dream and project new goals with a relaxed mind. We recommend that during these days you give yourself a moment alone to recap your achievements and analyze what makes you happy.

Learn on vacation

Traveling you can learn a lot since you experience the culture of the place first hand, starting with the language, the history of the place, the culture, gastronomy and even the geography, locating in a better way the map of the area and getting to know the cities that are located. close. You can have a general idea of a place but it is until you visit it that you can really get to know it and learn from it. Travel is a perfect opportunity to motivate learning in the little ones, so we recommend highlighting some information while they enjoy the destination and asking them questions so that all that learning takes it back home.

Break the routine

Walking a new route, listening to another language or simply seeing a different landscape than the one you see every day will fill your heart with joy and excitement as well as those of your whole family. Vacation days are to enjoy, whether you want to take tours every day and spend your time surrounded by nature or simply relax and sunbathe in the pool or the sea while enjoying the all-inclusive, getting out of the routine will be what you need to feel full and positive.

Your vacation at Resonance Costa Rica

Do not underestimate these days away and make the most of them by creating the best memories accompanied by your loved ones. Start planning your next trip and enjoy these days of complete fun on the Wellness Retreat resort of Resonance at Playa Lagarto Costa Rica. A special place that will change your life for the better. We are waiting for you in your home away from home. Visit us at: https://resonancecr.com/