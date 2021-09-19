Costa Rican Health Authorities Announce “Vaccunaton” for Motivating Ticos to Get Their First Anticovid Doses

Starting this Friday, September 17th and for 10 days, the health areas and hospitals of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) throughout the country will apply the first doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 in extended hours.

The strategy is called “Vaccunaton” whose objective is to increase coverage, for which, health facilities will keep their vaccination posts open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and for weekends: Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The strategy will be from September 17th to the 26th.

The highest peak of cases

Mario Ruiz, medical manager of the institution, stressed that the country is currently facing the highest peak of cases and the highest number of hospitalizations due to Covid-19 of the entire Pandemic. “It is a challenge, but I am sure that the vaccination teams of our institution can meet it,” said Dr. Ruiz. The first doses that will be applied in the “Vaccunaton” are that of the AstraZeneca vaccine. It is open for people 18 years of age and older.

Anywhere

Ruiz recalled that people can receive the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in any authorized vaccination center of the institution without having to belong to its area assignment.

“We are working more articulated than ever for the benefit of the health of the population,” said Dr. Ruiz, who urged people to be attentive to local communications to know the places of vaccination.

The mobilization of the community, according to the manager, is of utmost importance to fulfill the objective that the local levels carry out to protect the pending population with the first dose.

Given this, he urged the Tico population over 18 years of age and that have not gotten the vaccine attend health centers to guarantee the start of the vaccination scheme against this disease. The application of second doses of the vaccine will be maintained in all health facilities.