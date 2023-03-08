More
    Swedish Group Will Visit Costa Rica to Perform ABBA’s Hits at the Melico Salazar Theater

    Hits like Chiquitita, Mamma Mía and Dancing Queen will be enjoyed by all

    The Swedish band Arrival will give two concerts in Costa Rica next May, in which they will perform the hits of ABBA. The production company AEA Producciones announced that the presentations of the Nordics will be on the 19th and 20th at the Melico Salazar theater, at 8 p.m.

    In these two concerts in May there will be no shortage of hits like Chiquitita, Mamma Mía and Dancing Queen among many more. Tickets will be on sale very soon on the website www.eticket.cr, the production firm indicated.

    Second visit to Costa Rica

    The Swedes have made various tours of Latin America, Europe, India and the United States. They were in Costa Rica in 2019 and this will be their second visit.

