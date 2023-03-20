Start Eating Healthy: A Mission Impossible?

Food is one of the fundamental pillars of health. Good nutrition is key point to preventing disease, maintaining a healthy weight, having energy and feeling good. However, it is often difficult to know where to start if we want to improve our eating habits. That is why it is important to take into account some tips and a list of tips to gradually change your diet towards a healthier one.

Start by making small changes

Change can often seem overwhelming, especially if we are trying to do too much at once. Instead of trying to change your entire diet at once, start by making small changes. For example, start by including one more fruit or vegetable a day, replace sodas with water or unsweetened tea, or swap white bread for whole wheat.

Plan your meals

Planning meals in advance can be very helpful in maintaining a healthy diet. This will allow you to ensure that you are eating a variety of nutritious foods, and will help you avoid being tempted to eat unhealthy foods.

Choose fresh, whole foods

Processed foods often contain large amounts of sugars, fats, and preservatives. Instead, choose fresh, whole foods whenever you can. For example, instead of buying a packet of cookies, try making your own homemade cookies with natural ingredients.

Eat more fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants. Try to include at least five servings of fruits and vegetables a day. If you find it difficult, you can try adding vegetables to your main dishes, or bring a piece of fruit to have as a snack.

Control your portions

Portion control is critical to maintaining a healthy diet. Try to eat smaller portions and chew slowly to give your body time to process the food and send the satiety signal. It is also helpful to use smaller plates and avoid eating directly from the bag or package.

Drink enough water

Water is essential to maintain good hydration and proper functioning of the body. Try to drink at least 8 glasses of water a day, and avoid excessive consumption of sugary or alcoholic beverages.

Do not skip meals

Skipping meals can make you feel tired, irritable, and anxious. Also, it can lead to overeating at the next meal. Try to eat regularly, at least three meals a day, and add healthy snacks if you feel hungry between meals.

Be aware of what you eat We often eat automatically, without paying attention to what we are eating. Try to be more aware of your eating habits. Sit down to eat instead of standing or moving, chew slowly and savor your food.