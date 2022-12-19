More
    Search
    Spiritual
    Updated:

    Spirituality As Strength

    By Wilmer Useche
    2
    0

    Must Read

    Wilmer Useche

    We understand By spirituality, is the set of beliefs Psychologically, these practices based on the absolute conviction Psychologically, these that there is a non-material dimension of life. Psychologically these beliefs are important for the person since they influence the meaning that they construct and how they establish their relationships with others and with the world. Spirituality, unlike religion, is limited to the private sphere, that shared intimacy between human beings and the divine.

    Spirituality is a notion that has rarely been worked on in classical psychology, but Positive Psychology pays special attention to its value. By spirituality, I am not referring to any religion in particular, but to a deeper way of seeing life, of that ability to have faith, to be able to connect with “something” that is bigger than oneself. Positive Psychology considers spirituality as one of the 24 personal strengths, located within the transcendence virtue. This virtue refers to that set of strengths that seek outside of oneself to connect with something magnificent and permanent, connect with others, with the divine, with the universe, and with the future.

    costa rica spirituality

    Spirituality, unlike religion, is limited to the private sphere, that shared intimacy between human beings and the divine.

    Christopher Peterson and Martin Seligman (fathers of Positive Psychology) are based on a series of studies where the benefits of spirituality become clear. Providing a clear moral framework helps create meaning and offers a sense of purpose, hope, and emotional support. Being spiritual can give you strength in bad times that sooner or later you have to go through, whether they are illnesses, losses, or others. Spirituality is associated with the ability to forgive, kindness and compassion.

    Like each of the 24 strengths, spirituality is something that can be strengthened, if we possess it we can develop it further and if we lack it, we can choose to start implementing it in our daily lives. We must learn to find balance, a balance that contemplates physical, mental, and also emotional stability. Let’s learn to be aware of our mistakes, weigh up what things we should improve for our good, and what things we have to work on to continue growing as human beings.

    The best things in life do not have to be perfect, sometimes happiness is hidden in the simplest things

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Learn how to describe the purpose of the image(opens in a new tab).
    [thrive_leads id='117851']
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    10 Tips to Take Care of Yourself at Christmas
    Next article
    Esmeralda Pimentel Shares Her Wellness Lessons to Revive Self-Esteem
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TCRNWilmer Useche -

    Esmeralda Pimentel Shares Her Wellness Lessons to Revive Self-Esteem

    Esmeralda Pimentel is pure positive energy! We have verified this through each step that she takes in her career...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »