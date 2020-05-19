Emotional instability, also known as emotional imbalance, is an alteration of affectivity.

The person presents a great variation in his emotional states, life is permeated by ups and downs of the state of mind that do not have an apparent reason or that do not correspond due to their intensity to the causes that originated it.

Emotions are the foundation of our mental activity. Without them, we would not be able to guide our behavior towards any specific objective, nor would we know in an approximate way what we want and do not want in our lives.

The emotionally unstable person lives permanently on a roller coaster of emotions, because he is unable to retain his affections for a certain time. In fact, throughout the same day he can go from euphoria to absolute sadness.

Characteristics of emotionally unstable people

Among the typical characteristics of people with emotional instability, the following stand out:

• Bias towards discomfort: It may seem that emotionally unstable people live life in some ways with intensity, but the fact that they are so sensitive to the changes that occur with each situation often makes them focus their attention on those experiences that make them feel bad, be it anger, sadness or fear.

This is due to a bias aimed at trying to get away from discomfort, as a priority objective, more important than enjoying those moments of happiness.

• Rapid mood swings:Emotional instability makes the stimuli of the present easily override emotional states derived from experiences that have recently happened, even though the new situations that trigger those emotions are apparently less important than what has happened to us before and has left us that good or bad feeling.

•Low tolerance to frustration:Emotionally unstable people do not usually assimilate the moments when their expectations are frustrated, since they see these situations as added problems simply because they are unexpected.

• Complex personal relationships: In general, people with pronounced emotional instability find it difficult to have a broad social and support network, as their social skills suffer due to low control over emotions.

Can you learn to control emotions?

There are different approaches, but as a general rule, the main goal of therapy to achieve emotional balance is for the person to learn to manage their emotions and mood. To achieve this, psychotherapy and methods such as hypnosis, cognitive therapy, relaxation, meditation, and mindfulness can be used.

The causes of emotional instability:

Different factors can be found at the base of emotional imbalance, from changes in energy levels to problems with sleep, concentration or drug use.

However, the most common cause of lack of emotional stability is stress and an unbalanced lifestyle. For example, it is known that blood glucose levels can affect mood and that there are different foods that can generate a feeling of calm while others can enhance depression.

Finally, a person who achieves emotional balance is a person who relates to life from a calm and internal harmony. Achieving this state is not too easy. However, if we manage to follow certain routines in our day to day, we will have a much better chance of reaching that balance.