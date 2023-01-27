More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Snowfall in Oman Becomes a Trend in the
    Social Media

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The snowfall that covered Jebel Shams, one of Oman’s highest mountains, became a trend on social media after netizens posted videos and photos of the spectacle.

    Several accounts on Twitter shared a clip of the snowy morning landscape, to which hundreds of adventurers came in the middle of the winter cold that reached temperatures below zero, according to the Arab digital media. According to Google’s weather platform, a temperature of 2 degrees below zero was recorded at 09:30, local time, and it predicted that it could even stay that way.

    Snow began falling on the mountain from Monday night, according to the Times of Oman, to whom a Sultanate Meteorology official confirmed that Jebal Shams in the Al Dakhiliyah region registered a temperature of -1ºC and high humidity, causing freezing rain, known locally as slate, to fall on the mountain.

    Jebel Shams (in Arabic, ‘mountain of the sun’) is located in the northeast of Oman, north of the city of Al Hamra and is one of the main tourist places, which offers a spectacular view of the Grand Canyon of Arabia that presents vertical cliffs of up to 1,000 meters deep. This is very popular among national and foreign hikers who enjoy the beauties that the landscape offers during the tour.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    RESONANCE – Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.
    SourcePrensa Latina
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Costa Rican Amalia Ortuño Masters Adapted CrossFit: 3 World Titles and 3 More at Wodapalooza
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Amalia Ortuño Masters Adapted CrossFit: 3 World Titles and 3 More at Wodapalooza

    The previous weekend, the Costa Rican athlete Amalia Ortuño was crowned champion, for the third time in a row, of the Wodapalooza
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »