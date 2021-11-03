More
    Shops In Costa Rica Have Until January to Adapt Use of Vaccination Certificate

    Choosing between operating with their 50% capacity or 100% if they ask consumers for the complete vaccination scheme

    From December 1st to January 7th, commercial establishments in Costa Rica will be able to choose between operating with their 50% capacity or 100% if they ask consumers for the complete vaccination scheme. As of January 8th, 2022, commercial establishments will begin to require a certificate of vaccination against Covid-19 from consumers in order to enter their premises.

    The measure was announced by the Government of the Republic, which gave businesses the possibility to choose between operating with a capacity of 50% or requesting the certificate of vaccination against Covid-19 from their customers and operating at 100%, from December 1stand until January 7th.This decision, according to the Minister of Communication, Agustín Castro, was taken in order to give merchants a space to adapt to the new measure.

    To operate 100% hotels, restaurants, bars, casinos, shops, museums, art and dance academies, gyms, spas and adventure tourism, they must request the QR code or the printed document that validates the vaccination of those who wish to enter.

    Establishments that decide to adhere to the 50% capacity and do not request a vaccination scheme during the adaptation period, must place a visible identification outside that shows this mode of operation.

    Seeking a balance

    “These provisions seek a balance between the need to protect health and life with sanitary measures and, on the other hand, stimulate greater economic activity and promote the employment that Costa Ricans need,” said Minister Castro

    Theaters and cinemas will operate 100% with a fully vaccinated audience

    Theaters and cinemas, as of December 1st, will only operate under the modality of total capacity for a fully vaccinated audience.Likewise, cultural, sports and academic activities in commercial establishments with a sanitary operating permit will be maintained with a 30% capacity as of December 1st. Social events must maintain a capacity of 200 people. Places of worship will be able to maintain their current capacity of 500 people.

