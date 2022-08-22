More
    Sex Between Friends Can Strengthen Friendship? Research Says Yes

    The study was conducted by Boise State University in the United States

    By TCRN STAFF
    There is a reciprocal and conscious benevolence between two beings who consider themselves friends. However, friendship is full of affective and emotional nuances that often lead to other types of relationships. Crossing the barrier between brotherly appreciation and affection on a sexual level is much more common than we imagine.

    What’s more, a study from Boise State University in the United States shows that having sex between friends strengthens friendly ties. Of 300 young people of whom 20 percent admitted having had sex with a male or female friend, 76 percent admitted that they had strengthened their friendship after experiencing cot issues together. Within this same group, 50 percent maintained that they subsequently began a romantic relationship with an old friend or friend whom they managed to maintain until the time the survey was carried out.

    An authentic feeling of freedom and confidence

    It is noteworthy that the research states that “contrary to most forms of relating, sex with friends does not assume the pre-established social roles that influence the generation of certain expectations and rules”, for what it would seem to favor in the participants of the relationship an authentic feeling of freedom and confidence during the act.

    Some of the participants argued that having a friend with whom you can cross that line that marks most stereotypical relationships is an emotional relief because it turns out to be more “hygienic” and “safer” than going to the action on the ground floor with a stranger. Some specialists on the subject even consider that when having sex with friends there is a degree of trust that allows you to talk about uncomfortable or unusual topics that strengthen the relationship.

    The only element that seems unimaginable within this logic of security and camaraderie is the fact of whether it is really possible to preserve and limit that state of friendship with that friend with whom you want to explore raised tone caresses that lead to burning sensations.

    A broad emotional intelligence

    The interesting thing about the study is that it not only ensures that it is possible to keep a relationship that does not go beyond brotherly affection, but also improves, exalts and strengthens it. Finally, those who decide to resort to these scenarios have a broad emotional intelligence that is shaped as the relationship is lived without fear, with freedom and responsibility, which, as always, is what is needed in matters of the cot.

