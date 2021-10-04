Rosemary: A Magic Herb That Increases Our Memory With Its Aroma

Although its smell is strong and particular, rosemary is special and rich in health benefits. The most popular and circulating issue on the internet is a study conducted at Northumbria University in Newcastle in the United Kingdom, which found that smelling rosemary increases memory by up to 60% to 75%.

That is, it would stimulate memories of the past, but also remembering everyday things, dates, tasks, places where things are left. In addition, it increases the ability to perform mathematical mental exercises and therefore, prospective memory; it is what allows us to recall actions that we want to perform in the future.

Rosemary essential oil

The research was done with healthy people who were exposed to the aroma of rosemary essential oil, and another group who were in a room with a neutral smell. Those in the room with rosemary, had higher concentrations of cineole in their blood, a compound that is also found in rosemary and which is potentially responsible for cognitive performance and mood, according to the publication shared on the web, herbs- info.com

Health benefits

María Jesús Nieto, a naturopath and specialist in nutrition and foods that heal, explains that it is a very powerful herb. “Rosemary can treat diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, hair loss, respiratory problems, stomach problems, headaches, premenstrual pain, depression and prevents degenerative diseases by possessing antioxidant properties,” she adds.

It is that from science it is defined as an antiseptic, antioxidant, astringent, antispasmodic, stimulant and is extremely effective in circulatory diseases and to relieve muscle contractures, sciatica and neuralgia, according to what the therapists Carolina Troncoso and Analaura Aguilar de Naturalmente affirm.

“It acts as a circulatory and nervous stimulant, which, together with its tonic and calming effect on digestion, makes it a very effective remedy for any problem associated with nervous tension that causes headache, depression, weakness”, they point out.

Externally, it would act as a stimulant of hair follicles, so it can be used to combat premature baldness, and for that, using it in oil is very effective. Also, they assure that it is very good to fight colds, infections in the mucous membranes of the mouth, such as gingivitis, and irritation in the colon.

Esoteric and magical properties

Magical rituals and incense, to clean, purify, and protect. Rosemary has also been used in Europe and Australia as a symbol for commemorating weddings, war and funerals; by wearing it as an ornament in a buttonhole, they are burned as incense or left at the grave of the dead.

“Since ancient Greece and Rome, rosemary has had a symbolic meaning and special powers have been given to it. For example, Greek students wore rosemary wreaths before memory exams and the Romans offered rosemary to their gods”, says María Jesús Nieto.

It also tells that it has been given aphrodisiac powers as it is an herb consecrated by Aphrodite, the Goddess of Love. It is that, say the Naturalmente therapists, rosemary would grant protection, love, sexual desire, mental powers, sleep, and youth.

“Rosemary is one of the oldest incenses and when burned it emits powerful cleansing and purifying vibrations of negative forces. But in immersion baths, it is curative”, they add. So, to evoke these magical associations, it will also serve to take a warm and stimulating infusion of rosemary sweetened with honey.

How to take it?

Tub baths, diffusers, creams, body oils, infusions, baths, meals. The possibilities are almost endless. The specialists, when guiding towards a more natural life, deliver their recipes to anyone willing to try it out.

Infusion: 1 cup of boiling water to a teaspoon of leaves. Stand for 10 minutes and drink. As dose, take 2 cups a day. This preparation can also be used in bathtubs.

Infusion with rosemary flowers: 10 grams of rosemary flowers in 1 liter of water, let it boil for 5 minutes; after this, let stand for another 10 minutes. Filter and drink with organic honey.

Inhalations: 1 liter of boiling water over a handful of leaves, cover your head with a towel and breathe its vapors far enough not to burn yourself, 3 times a day.

Special tincture: In a mortar, place fresh rosemary leaves, with 2 cinnamon sticks and cloves, along with a teaspoon of powdered ginger. Mix with half a bottle of good quality wine, marinate and then store in a jar for 10 days. After this time, you must filter the preparation obtained, keeping only the liquid, and put it back in a cool, dry place. Soak in cotton and apply to areas affected with pain or have a drink for headaches.

Body oil: ¼ liter of a good olive oil, place in a glass container 4 tablespoons of fresh rosemary leaves, chopped by hand and let it rest in a warm and dark place, it can be covered with a cloth, for 4 months. On a daily basis move it. It is used to massage and nourish the skin.

In cuisine: Sautéed potatoes and rosemary, or herb toast with whole wheat toast. Mix 3 teaspoons of olive oil with 1 tablespoon of honey; warm and add a teaspoon of freshly chopped rosemary leaves. Spread the toast with it.