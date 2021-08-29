More
    Learn How To Avoid Headaches And Migraines Without Taking Medicine

    Changes in patients' lifestyle, such as diet and sleep, can reduce the frequency with which we suffer from migraines

    Migraine can cause nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light and sound; many people who have it feel pain on one side of the head only. To avoid them, many people turn to medicines, but according to Dr. Emad Estemalik, a headache specialist at Cleveland Clinic, lifestyle changes can be made in patients that can reduce the frequency with which they are suffered.

    Among these changes are:

    Avoid consuming a lot of caffeine: It is bad for people with migraines, especially those who have migraine; however, an amount between 100 mg and 150 mg per day can be positive.

    Triggers in food: Those who suffer from migraine should not consume monosodium glutamate and nitric oxide, present in foods such as aged cheeses, red wine, ramen, chocolate, Chinese foods, among others.

    Sound and light: If a person is predisposed to migraines and is in front of a very bright screen with loud sounds, this can be a trigger.

    Sleep: An unrecognized sleep disorder can affect a large number of migraines and their frequency.

    Supplements: Supplements with magnesium, vitamin B2, and coenzyme Q10 help prevent migraine headaches.

    Shelf Medication: Patients taking Excedrin Migraine or other shelf pain medications three to four times a week have more migraines.

    Dr. Estemalik commented that there are factors such as temperature that cannot be controlled to prevent it from triggering migraines in people.

    Resonance Costa Rica

