Resonance Costa Rica: The Ultimate Experience In Wellness Retreat

According to a recent study, luxury wellness travel will grow exponentially in the next years; That is why the resorts in this market niche have started hard work to include activities that are exclusive and implicit in their services such as emotions, memories and contact with nature, and in this way differentiate and improve its services.

Resonance Costa Rica is an example, this resort located in Playa Hermosa, Jaco analyzed the importance of including the experience as a strategic point in the activities for its guests, because the high quality interaction allows tourists to co-create experiences unique, which generates a competitive advantage.

Daniel Yepez, founder and general manager of Resonance explains that “the new wellness tourist does not want a standardized service by the staff. Rather they want a variety of options and personalized service. In addition, a spa is no longer enough, now travelers seek mental well-being, contact with nature, learn about culture, breathe clean air, maintain a healthy diet, among other options”.

“Wellness tourism is not a trend, it is a lifestyle. For this reason, we are developing unique experiences, and that responds to the demands they have and meets the standards they are used to”, added Yepez.

Daniel Yepez speaks with passion about his dream come true when creating Resonance:

“Our Ethos is simple: less environmental waste, more personal growth. Resonance is uniting a conscious community of Digital Nomads, Entrepreneurs, Healers, Nature Lovers and Alternative Thinkers. All set on making this world a brighter place to live. At Resonance you can nourish your mind, body, and soul”.

“At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. With goals to live as an inspirational and integrative community. Committed to co-creating, co-living, and learning together”.

The Messages That Our Emotions Give Us

Redefining Work

“Have you been dreaming of working online while enjoying a tropical paradise? Do you embody a lifestyle of conscious living and are looking for similar minds and hearts to share your dreams? We offer co-working locations for our community members”.

Come join us

“Life is all about experiences & feeling all your senses. Resonance offers many adventures & curated experiences that bring you closer to nature and self. Our incredible retreat center is 1.5 hours from San Jose airport, next to Hermosa Beach, Jaco. We are located in the mountains with a 270-degree view of the ocean from the infinity pool”, Daniel concludes.

What are you waiting for, the time has come to elevate your body and soul, find out more at https://resonancecr.com/

TCRN Staff