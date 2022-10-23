More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    PSG Created a Digital Army of Trolls to Attack Their Rivals, Reveals Investigative Journalistic Site

    By TCRN STAFF
    13
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Between 2018 and 2020, French soccer team Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) commissioned a communication agency to create false Twitter accounts to launch hostile campaigns against rivals of the capital club, the investigation portal Mediapart revealed last Wednesday.

    Mediapart publishes a report on the company Digital Big Brother (DBB), based in Barcelona and controlled by the Franco-Tunisian businessman Lotfi Bel Had. According to this online newspaper, this agency created “an army of trolls” at the service of the club owned by Qatar to discredit personalities, journalists and even players from the team itself.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    What did PSG want with that strategy?

    Among the targets, according to the report, were:

    • “Media hostile to PSG” such as Mediapart and L’Equipe
    • The fan attacked by Neymar (after PSG’s defeat in the French Cup final in 2019)
    • The young woman who accused the Brazilian star of rape
    • The footballer of the team Adrien Rabiot
    • Former sports director Antero Henrique

    Mediapart indicated that the Parisian star Kylian Mbappé was also “splashed”. According to the DBB report consulted by Mediapart, the digital army at the service of the capital club “was supervised by the PSG communication service“. This group was directed at that time by Jean-Martial Ribes; the latter left the club in May to sign for the communication service of a subsidiary of the luxury giant LVMH.

    How did it operate?

    The army’s strategy revolved around a “reference” account, Paname Squad. This was presented on Twitter “as a group of PSG fans”. Contacted by AFP, PSG “completely denied Mediapart’s allegations”.

    “PSG is an international brand that works permanently with social media agencies around the world. This was intended to promote and celebrate the achievements of the club, its collaborators and its partners, like all companies. The club has never hired an agency to harm someone”, he added.

    A source, familiar with the agreement, confirmed to AFP that PSG did contact the DBB company but rejects any request for attacks by the club against players or personalities.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceObservador de Costa Rica
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Did You Know the Benefits of Vegetable Proteins?
    Next article
    At 70 Years Old, a Resident of San Carlos Fulfills His Dream of Graduating at the UCR
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    At 70 Years Old, a Resident of San Carlos Fulfills His Dream of Graduating at the UCR

    It is never too late to fulfill a dream! And that is confirmed by Mr. Luis Vicente Miranda Bermúdez who last Tuesday, at 70 years old,
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER