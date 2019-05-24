Owning pets include several duties. Their care goes beyond providing food and hygiene. These hairy companions ask for daily attention, both in quality-time and comfortable spaces, in which to roam or rest.

There are several benefits of having dogs or cats at home. For instance, they strengthen our self-esteem, reaffirm our sense of responsibility, and even allow people to reduce blood pressure and stress levels.

The presence of animals at home is generally associated with a better quality of life. Actually, they are faithful companions which give unlimited affection to their masters; that is why they get a special bond to their masters. They also earn a special place in the hearts of everyone, up to the point of being considered as part of the family.

The growing culture of animal protection has favored the adoption of homeless dogs and cats. Additionally, it has also raised awareness in citizens that have taken into account the so-called “do not buy; adopt” policy, thanks to animal protection activists and their dedicated strive.

However, love that omits proper attention may be in vain. Our pets require healthy routines; they need to exercise and even having some minutes for their relaxation.

Proper care for your pets

If you are responsible for a domestic animal for the first time, or you already have one, take into account the following tips:

Vaccines

They prevent many viruses and bacteria that threaten your pet’s health. The anti-rabies is mandatory for all pets. When they are puppies, they require doses of parvovirus, canine distemper, adenovirus, parainfluenza, and panleukopenia, for dogs; rhinotracheitis and calicivirus, for cats.

Veterinary control

This must be done at least twice a year, even when the pet does not have any health problem condition. Veterinarians are the certified voice to indicate how to feed and care for them; they provide recommendations to improve conditions and indicate preventive treatments that can extend the life of our beloved 4-legged friends.

Feeding

Neither excess nor a lack of weight is beneficial. So follow the indications about quantities visible in the food supplement packaging for your pet; they are indispensable. Specialists recommend not replacing animal meals with homemade preparations. Also, getting hydrated with plenty of fresh water is important.

Hygiene

Bathing is mandatory and in the case of dogs. It is recommended to be done every 15 days. Cats could take baths if they are accustomed to it from kittens. It should be brief and with soft gels. Regarding the cleaning of the ears, it is best to do it with gauzes. The nails of cats or dogs, when they are very long, must be cut off. Even, there are special implements for this.

Exercise

Controlled physical activity is the best for your pet. Dogs need to go out periodically to give freedom to their canine behaviors of tracking and exploration. Cats need to play with their master and spread out in green areas or patios. Spend at least enough time, 3 days a week to share with your pet in open spaces.

Behavior control

Experts recommend teaching animals with simple and effective techniques through games. You need to understand the language of pets and educate yourself to correct unpleasant behaviors.

Complementary tasks

Pet shops can offer different options for you to comfortably pamper your beloved animal companion. Since it is not just about looking for the best belt, there are beautiful clothing, ties, plates, and bags to transport them.

How to make your pet happier

You control what you are feeding them, so take care of the portions and that they are walking or running enough to burn excess calories. If necessary, buy them a toy that will keep it active even at home.

The care of your pet’s teeth should as thorough as your own. Brush them with special products, and do it from puppies and kitten stage so they get used to it. In the case of dogs, give only raw cow bones and cartilages. Do not give him them trinkets.

Make sure your pets always have clean fresh water available and wash their dishes regularly. This way, you will avoid infections in the urinary tract which are very common but fortunately preventable.

On the other hand, periodic cleaning is fundamental, both for the pet and for the place where it sleeps. In this regard, special shampoo and cleaning lotions can be purchased at pet shops for this purpose. Constantly check his fur, the inner neck of the thighs, pads on its legs and ears.

Clothes or any other object that pets can nibble or scratch, especially shoes. They will always be targets for them in your house they are bored and you do nothing to remedy this. Although this behavior also has other explanations, in the case of boredom you can solve it with interactive toys that keep them busy even when you have to leave the house.

Of course, none of those objects will replace your presence, since you are their favorite form of entertainment and companion.