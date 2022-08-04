More
    Prime Minister of Canada Vacations in Costa Rica

    Some of the Canadian media are criticizing the politician for the decision

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, and family members arrived in Costa Rica today for a two-week vacation, confirmed the Communication Unit of the Directorate of Immigration and Aliens.

    A video released by the local press shows the arrival of Trudeau, his wife, Sophie Grégoire, their three children (Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien), and other relatives in a Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft, for security reasons, even If it’s a family outing. The plane landed at the Juan Santamaría International Airport, in the neighboring province of Alajuela.

    Criticized Prime Minister of Canada is Criticized for his vacation to Costa Rica

    This is some of what the Canadian media reports about Trudeau’s vacation in Costa Rica:

    • Justin Trudeau has very low acceptance in Canada so he goes away.
    • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is having a blast on vacation far from our country.
    • After a few difficult months, of meeting with protesters and facing unprecedentedly low approval ratings, the Canadian politician looked for a little escape.
    • Despite a forecast of nothing but rain for two weeks, Trudeau clearly wants to be anywhere but Canada.
    • The last time Trudeau traveled to this Costa Rican paradise was for Christmas 2019 when the billionaire prime minister charged taxpayers $57,000 for vacations.
    • The family will be traveling directly from Ottawa on a Royal Canadian Air Force jet, avoiding the chaos of Pearson Airport, which was recently rated the worst airport on the planet thanks to the ArriveCan app.

    Not breaking the law

    “The prime minister’s office says it is confident that Trudeau will not break the law on this trip, unlike before. Trudeau was previously convicted of breaking the law when he took a private flight in the Caribbean paid for by the Aga Khan in 2017.

