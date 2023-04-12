Planning Your Vacation in Costa Rica? Find out the 6 Extended Weekends that Remain for 2023

With the arrival of the April holidays, the doors have been opened to enjoy extended weekends. This year there are six opportunities to rest, thanks to Law No. 9,875, which allows the transfer of “boxed” holidays between Tuesday and Thursday to the immediately preceding Monday, with the aim of promoting internal tourism and economic reactivation. There are also holidays on Monday or Friday, making possible “three days off in a row.”

Which are remaining?

The next holiday will be May 1st and will not need adjustment, since it naturally occupies Monday. Another five long weekends await workers who want more days off. The Annexation Day of the Nicoya Party and Mother’s Day are moved to the previous Monday, that is, July 24th and August 14th, which means that employers must allow the holiday to be enjoyed on the new date scheduled. September 15th, December 1st and December 25th are not adjusted because they fall on a Friday and Christmas falls on a Monday.

Therefore, these holidays offer workers various opportunities to rest. Employees have their last working day in April on Friday 28th and return to their workplaces on Tuesday 2nd of May. In July, they can enjoy a long weekend from Friday the 21st to Tuesday the 25th, and in August, from Friday the 11th to Tuesday the 15th. In September, they can rest from Thursday the 14th to Monday the 18th, and in December , from Thursday 22nd to Tuesday 26th.

Holiday right by Law

It is important to note that workers have the right to holidays and employers cannot deny them the enjoyment of the days. However, if a company needs a staff member to work on those days, there must be an agreement between the parties. If you work on a mandatory paid holiday, the additional salary must be double that day, as established by the Labor Code. Therefore, the holidays offer an opportunity to rest and enjoy life, but it is also important to remember workers’ and employers’ rights and obligations.