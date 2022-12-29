More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    New Category for Visitors Would Promote Educational Tourism in Costa Rica

    Proposal would formalize time spent in the country during activities related to education

    By TCRN STAFF
    32
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The creation of a new figure in the country’s immigration law for students, teachers and researchers from abroad seeks to promote educational tourism in Costa Rica. And it is that the arrivals of foreign visitors for reasons of education and vocational training had a growth between 2015 and 2019, according to the information collected by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) in the main national airports.

    The proposal intends that students, professors and researchers can reside temporarily and legally in the country to be able to comply with educational or research projects, and that they can also generate an impact on the national economic reactivation.

    “This project creates a new category of students, teachers and researchers, so that they can access a permit to stay in the country and obtain temporary residence to carry out their activities more quickly and easily,” said Montserrat Ruiz, National Liberation deputy who promotes the initiative.

    Economic reactivation


    The consumption of a wide range of services derived from education, such as educational tours, lodging and courses in different areas, is part of the benefits that the country would have with the project, according to the deputy.

    A period of stay of more than 200 days and up to two years, extendable, is one of the modifications proposed in the project “Law for the promotion, attraction and stay of foreign students, teachers and researchers”.

    “This translates into a greater export of services, a contribution to economic reactivation, and people who come to Costa Rica to develop consumption, knowledge, and investment activities. We continue working to create better opportunities and generate greater well-being in our economy,” added Ruiz.

    On the increase


    The number of foreigners who came to the country for issues related to education or research went from 19,000 in 2015 to almost 77,000 in 2019, according to ICT records.

    These temporary residents will be exempt from paying $25 for the use of immigration services related to their regularization in the country, as well as each time they renew their stay, according to the bill.

    This tourism niche is one of the four main reasons why foreigners come to the country, only surpassed by leisure, health and business trips, according to the Banco de Costa Rica Tourism Satellite Account.

    Academic excellence


    The United States is the main source market for visitors who come to the country to study or carry out research, driven by the presence of educational centers of international excellence such as INCAE and Texas Tech University.

    The University of Costa Rica, the National University and the Technological Institute of Costa Rica, as well as private universities, are options that also represent an attraction for students who decide to visit the national territory.

    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Source Allan Madriz
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    The Integrative Function that Ayahuasca Has in the Human Being
    Next article
    Vaccinating Against Covid19 for Children Under 12 Years of Age is No Longer Mandatory in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Vehicle Restriction in San José is Suspended for the Holiday Season but Will Return as of January 9th

    Due to the fact that many people leave the San José Metropolitan Area for the holidays at the end...
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »