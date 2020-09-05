The transnational company Philips announced, this Tuesday, August 25, the hiring of 300 people to expand its operations in Costa Rica. The US company, specialized in health technology, will require personnel for the areas of manufacturing, research and development engineering, quality and process, as was reported in the statement.

The new incorporations are additional to the 410 already made between last March and August of this year. Natalia Méndez, Philips Medical Device Operations Leader, explained that the company currently has 2,850 employees and, with the new additions, they expect to close the year with more than 3,000 personnel.

“The growth of Philips in Costa Rica is due to the good results obtained by the local operation, which are due to the quality, commitment and passion that Costa Rican talent has demonstrated over the years,” Méndez stressed.

The spokesperson added that they plan to make new technologies and innovation stemming from Costa Rica. “The objective of the operations in the country is to continue as a model plant with an innovative, highly effective production system, weighed on the passion and commitment that exists with the customers who use our devices,” Méndez stressed.

The requirements for the positions are varied and depend on each profile. Those interested in operator positions can apply through this link: https://forms.gle/ For all other positions, you can apply through the Philips corporate employment page. In the right column you must select Costa Rica, where the available places are filtered: https://philips.to/2YAjiRA

Philips gained a presence in Costa Rica by acquiring the Volcano Corporation, which had been operating in the country since 2011. From there, the company manufactures image-guided therapy (IGTD) and sleep and breathing care devices.

In addition, this year it incorporated the manufacture of sensors that measure the carbon dioxide exhaled by the patient, as well as sensors that measure oxygen in the blood belonging to continuous monitoring, analysis and therapeutic care, among others, the company detailed in the statement.

Jorge Sequier, general director of the Costa Rican Coalition of Development Initiatives (Cinde), explained that Philips was among the top 15 largest exporters of medical devices in the country, during the past year.

“For Costa Rica it is of utmost importance that such a relevant player in the industry gives us a new vote of confidence and expands its operations locally, making new hires within the life sciences sector,” said Sequier. Currently, the medical device sector generates a total of 29,800 jobs, according to Cinde.