More
    Search
    Travel
    Updated:

    Wellness Tourism, the key to Costa Rica’s Economic Reactivation

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Ministry of Health authorizes that Bars, Canteens, and Taverns Temporarily Become Sodas and Restaurants

    They have been closed for almost six months, since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    CCSS has 912 Respirators and 211 ICU Beds at hand, to care for Patients with COVID-19

    The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) recently received 228 ventilators, reaching a total of 912, and...
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Masks Against the Coronavirus: How the Rejection of Mask Use, Unites the Extreme Right and the Extreme Left

    Shouting "freedom" and without social distance, more than 2,500 people gathered this Sunday in the center of Madrid to protest against the mandatory use of masks
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    With the stress and health problems that the Pandemic is causing around the world, Costa Rica aims to promote wellness activities that have been developing for years in the country, but which in the current context takes on special relevance and interest for tourists, both local and international.

    The imposing Arenal volcano, its hot springs, the forests and landscapes that surround it, form a mix so that wellness tourism becomes one of the bases with which Costa Rica wants to raise the tourism sector that has been hard hit by the COVID-19 Pandemic crisis.

    With the stress and health problems that the Pandemic is causing around the world, Costa Rica aims to promote the wellness activity that has been developing for years, but which in the current context takes on special relevance and interest for tourists, both local and international.

    Having income practically at zero in four months, the tourism companies of the small town of La Fortuna, in the northern part of Costa Rica, have begun to reactivate with the arrival of local tourists, and they hope that with the gradual opening of air borders, visitors internationals are also present.

    The Arenal Volcano And Its Medicinal Hot Springs

    For years the eruptions of the Arenal volcano were the main attraction of La Fortuna, but since 2010 the conical colossus has calmed down, so tourism entrepreneurs have given strength to other attractions such as forests, lakes, volcanic mud and mineral-rich hot springs.

    Well-being is an awareness between body, mind, and spirit and invites us to live in the moment, to breathe, feel, and think. The natural spaces where nature invades us, move us, and make us feel that life is worth living and that we can overcome these situations that we are experiencing.

    Viewpoint of Poás Volcano
    Viewpoint of Poás Volcano

    Thermal waters have components such as sulfates, magnesium and chloride, and analgesic, antioxidant properties and can help both the skin and improve heart rate, digestion and absorption of nutrients.

    “Thermal waters tend to be hyper-mineralized. When you spend a good time in waters with these special values, you are allowing minerals, metals and other compounds to enter your body and possibly even eliminate any deficiency,” says the experts. 

    In wellness tourism, other activities are added such as walks on the nature trails, massages and skin treatments with volcanic mud, yoga and forest therapy. Certified guides explain that forest therapy originated in Japan and consists of people coming into contact with the forest in a relaxing environment, in which they use all their senses to experience a deep connection with nature.

    It is a slow and relaxed walk through some natural environment in which we awaken our senses to find a unique, sensory connection with the forest, this activity provides benefits to the immune system, regulates pressure blood pressure, lowers stress and increases concentration.

    A Reactivation In Progress With Sanitary Protocols

    Tico tourism businessmen state that in August they have perceived a greater visitation of national tourists, mainly on weekends, who have decided to take advantage of the price offers and the gradual opening phases that the Government has established during the Pandemic.

    On August 1st, Costa Rica opened its air borders for five weekly flights from Europe and Canada, and as of September 1st for about six weekly flights from the United States, but only for citizens of nine states of that country.

    Costa Rica will prioritize tourism as a response to the Pandemic. “Costa Rica has an impressive wellness tourism offer and people are going out again, enjoying the environment, the forest and reconnecting with themselves. When you miss something for a while, it takes a different value,” said the manager of wellness tourism of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute, Melissa Tencio.

    Hotels, tour operators and adventure parks in Costa Rica are applying strict sanitary protocols that include capacity limitations in their facilities, constant hand washing and disinfection, the use of a mask and other preventive measures.

    Tourism is one of the main drivers of the Costa Rican economy, a country of five million inhabitants that before the Pandemic received some three million international tourists each year. About 500,000 people depend directly and indirectly on this activity in this Central American country, which is home to around 5% of the planet’s biodiversity.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleNew Alternatives for Paying your Water Bill in Costa Rica
    Next articlePhilips Will Hire 300 Ticos for the Expansion of its Operations in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Ministry of Health authorizes that Bars, Canteens, and Taverns Temporarily Become Sodas and Restaurants

    They have been closed for almost six months, since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic
    Read more
    Health

    CCSS has 912 Respirators and 211 ICU Beds at hand, to care for Patients with COVID-19

    TCRN STAFF -
    The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) recently received 228 ventilators, reaching a total of 912, and also expanded its capacity of...
    Read more
    Health

    Masks Against the Coronavirus: How the Rejection of Mask Use, Unites the Extreme Right and the Extreme Left

    TCRN STAFF -
    Shouting "freedom" and without social distance, more than 2,500 people gathered this Sunday in the center of Madrid to protest against the mandatory use of masks
    Read more
    Health

    Neither Chlorine Dioxide nor Sodium Chlorite are Effective Against COVID-19, Health Officials Emphasize

    TCRN STAFF -
    Carbon dioxide and Sodium chlorite are recognized as drugs by international health agency can not be used to combat SARS-CoV-2
    Read more
    Science & Technology

    Philips Will Hire 300 Ticos for the Expansion of its Operations in Costa Rica

    TCRN STAFF -
    The transnational company Philips announced, this Tuesday, August 25, the hiring of 300 people to expand its operations in Costa Rica
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Guácimo Tourist Route will Benefit 17 Businesses and 10,900 people

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    This Monday, after the celebration of the Governing Council in Limón, the President of the Republic, Carlos...
    Read more

    With “Tiquetes de la Esperanza” they hope to Reactivate Sodas and Restaurants in Santa Cruz

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    The sodas and restaurants of the canton of Santa Cruz in Guanacaste will have valuable support and encouragement to keep their businesses open
    Read more

    Reactivation of Cruise Tourism in the Country Remains Uncertain

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    The resumption of the arrival of cruise ships in the country is uncertain, admit industry experts. This...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Reactivates “Business Tourism” and Expands Flights from the US

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica announced the reactivation of "Business Tourism" and expanded the opening of commercial flights from the...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »