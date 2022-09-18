More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    PhD. in Applied Physics from the UCR Is Named Scientist of the Year and Recognized for Her Contribution to Science

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Due to her career and the impact of her research on climate variability, climate change and atmospheric physics, Ana María Durán Quesada, Ph.D. in Applied Physics, was recognized as an outstanding scientist for 2022 by the Ministry of Science and Technology. The winner has ventured into issues of social importance such as women in science, through the creation of the Ibero-American Network of Women for Climate Action, which currently coordinates and is made up of Costa Rica, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, El Salvador, Colombia, Portugal, and Switzerland.

    “We have the mission of continuing to reduce social gaps, and the gender gap is no exception. This recognition is proof of that; we will continue to promote projects and initiatives that make women’s work visible in all areas that concern us”, said Carlos Alvarado Briceño, representative of the Micitt.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Although the recognition of the scientist of the year has been awarded since 2007, it was not until 2010 that outstanding women in science in the country were included, an award that is made every 2 years. Who precedes Dr. Durán in this award is the chemist Mavis Montero Villalobos, who received it in 2020.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    RESONANCE – Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceAndrei Siles
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous articleDo Not Let Severe Asthma Paralyze Your Life
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Do Not Let Severe Asthma Paralyze Your Life

    People with asthma should not limit their physical activity and daily life. Having a proper treatment, they can even run a marathon.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER