PhD. in Applied Physics from the UCR Is Named Scientist of the Year and Recognized for Her Contribution to Science

Due to her career and the impact of her research on climate variability, climate change and atmospheric physics, Ana María Durán Quesada, Ph.D. in Applied Physics, was recognized as an outstanding scientist for 2022 by the Ministry of Science and Technology. The winner has ventured into issues of social importance such as women in science, through the creation of the Ibero-American Network of Women for Climate Action, which currently coordinates and is made up of Costa Rica, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, El Salvador, Colombia, Portugal, and Switzerland.

“We have the mission of continuing to reduce social gaps, and the gender gap is no exception. This recognition is proof of that; we will continue to promote projects and initiatives that make women’s work visible in all areas that concern us”, said Carlos Alvarado Briceño, representative of the Micitt.

Although the recognition of the scientist of the year has been awarded since 2007, it was not until 2010 that outstanding women in science in the country were included, an award that is made every 2 years. Who precedes Dr. Durán in this award is the chemist Mavis Montero Villalobos, who received it in 2020.