Pfizer Vaccines Against COVID-19 will Arrive in Costa Rica Every Week

Once the COVID-19 vaccines are in the country, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer projects that shipments of the doses will be made every week thereafter. The company confirmed that the first vaccines will reach Costa Rican soil at the end of this year.

Bárbara García, senior director of Supply Chains for Pfizer for Latin America, explained that the frequency with which shipments will be made seeks that countries do not have problems in the distribution of doses.

A great challenge



One of the great challenges of the countries is that the cold chain of the vaccine is maintained until arriving at the storage centers for the doses and the subsequent administration to the patients.

Weeks ago, the Tico National Emergency Commission (CNE) announced the purchase of ultra low-temperature freezers. While they arrive in the country, equipment provided by the University of Costa Rica (UCR) will be used. In this regard, García explained the two options countries have to store the vaccine against COVID-19.

Costa Rica signed an agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech to guarantee timely access to the COVID-19 vaccine. With this agreement, the country will obtain 3 million vaccines to apply two doses to 1.5 million people.