More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    First Costa Ricans Received the Vaccine against COVID-19

    The first doses was applied simultaneously in two points: the PROPAM center for older adults and the CEACO

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    Modern Human DNA Reveals Forgotten Stories of Latin America

    colonial Latin America
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    First Costa Ricans Received the Vaccine against COVID-19

    In Costa Rica, this past December 24th at 10:30 a.m., the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer...
    Read more
    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    More than 15 thousand Tourists coming to Costa Rica have purchased INS Travel Insurance

    Since August 1st, when Costa Rica announced the gradual opening of its air borders, until December 15th, 15,972 tourists...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    In Costa Rica, this past December 24th at 10:30 a.m., the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer / BioNTech were given to Elizabeth Castillo Cervantes, 91, Jorge De Ford Almetlla, 72, and CEACO officials, Dr. José Acuña Feoli, and nurse Tatiana Sancho Chacón .

    With this opening ceremony, a vaccination process begins that will be carried out from this last week of 2020 and during all 2021. The vaccines that entered Costa Rica, will be applied to the primary risk group that are first responders and older adults in long-stay care centers and their workers.

    According to the President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado, “this moment represents for the country the beginning of the path to end the COVID-19 Pandemic.” Like Elizabeth and Jorge, the rest of the residents of the long-stay center and the health people who care for the elderly in the place are being vaccinated.

    At the PROPAM Long-stay Center, located in San Ramón de Tres Ríos, the President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado, Daniel Salas, Minister of Health, and Román Macaya, Executive President of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund, accompanied the elderly.

    At the CEACO, where the first two CCSS officials were vaccinated, were Alexander Solís Delgado, president of the National Commission for Risk Prevention and Emergency Attention (CNE), Pedro González Morera, Vice Minister of Health and Dr. Mario Ruiz Cubillo, medical manager of the CCSS.

    80% of the adult population would be vaccinated

    Macaya explained that with the vaccination of 80% of the adult population, what is sought is that the Pandemic ceases to be a public health problem with a high level of emergency and can be managed without the full occupation of the health system being at risk. According to data from the CCSS, it is estimated that in Costa Rica, 3% of the population has become ill and recovered from COVID-19.

    Prevention is still the best recommendation

    The Health authorities and the CCSS ask the population to maintain preventive measures for hand washing, use of a mask, maintain physical distance and avoid crowds, which together with the vaccine is the strategy followed by the Ministry of Health for COVID-19.

    Still, the Ministry of Health and the CCSS have not recommended specific treatments or medications to alleviate the symptoms of COVID-19, except for the acetaminophen they receive in the public health system. At the moment, the vast majority of patients who are cared for in the Ebais and test positive for COVID-19 only receive acetaminophen.

    resonance Guanacaste
    RELOCATE TO THE BEACH AND WORK REMOTE Helping transition your life to live anywhere
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleMore than 15 thousand Tourists coming to Costa Rica have purchased INS Travel Insurance
    Next articleModern Human DNA Reveals Forgotten Stories of Latin America
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    Modern Human DNA Reveals Forgotten Stories of Latin America

    colonial Latin America
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Vaccination against COVID-19 in Costa Rica began on December 24th

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) began vaccination against COVID-19 as of December 24th. The President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado, said that...
    Read more

    If you are a Foreign Resident of Costa Rica and Leave the Country During These Days, Pay Attention to the Following

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Foreigners who leave the country and return by land will be subject to a sanitary isolation order for a period of 14 days of...
    Read more

    The Effect of Social Media on Depression

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    How many minutes a day on social media do you need to get depressed? The scientists analyzed the time that more than 1,000 Americans,...
    Read more

    Lemons: Authentic Nutritional Treasures

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Fruits are the most attractive food group and have the virtue of being loaded with vitamins and minerals as well as antioxidant substances that prevent the appearance of a wide variety of diseases and are essential for maintaining health
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »