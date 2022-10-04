More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Our Days Are Numbered: This Will Happen to Earth When the Sun Explodes

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    In about 5 billion more years, the Sun will not be seen as we know it, since, like all things, the star’s days are numbered and it will eventually cease to exist. Celestial bodies like the Sun are not inexhaustible sources of energy and depend on the chemical elements that, inside, produce the necessary reactions to make it look like the star we know today.

    What will the death of the Sun be like?

    This star formed billions of years ago from two primordial gases, helium and hydrogen. In the core, the hydrogen atoms converge, which through the process of fusion of their nuclei produce helium and heat energy, which is expelled to the outside.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Believe it or not, the Sun is not made of fire. Its energy comes from nuclear fusion in its core, where the temperature exceeds 15 million degrees and the pressure is immense. For 8 billion years, the Sun will be in this stable stage, which is how we know it today. But the hydrogen reserves in the core will begin to decline and helium will accumulate in its center, surrounded by a layer of molten hydrogen.

    Over time, gravity will do its thing, and the elements at the center of the star will compress. These will become denser, while the outer gas layers will expand. That will be the point where the Sun will become a red giant star.

    What is a supernova?

    During this period, the star will not only increase in physical size, it will also turn red and become much brighter. As the concentration of helium increases, heavier elements, such as oxygen and carbon, will appear with its fusion. Once the helium reserves run out, gravity will further compress the elements, reducing them in size and becoming a white dwarf.

    These will be the last gasps for a star that is not massive enough to explode into a supernova and eventually become a black hole, as other stellar bodies in the galaxy have.

    And what will happen to Earth?

    The planet we inhabit will not be able to witness the entire process of stellar death, since only in the first few billion years will the Sun destroy it completely. It is that when the red giant begins to expand, the first bodies of the system that surround it will be completely disintegrated. It is estimated that the new Sun will reach the current orbit of Mars, so the Earth has no chance of survival.

    But do not worry about it; scientists estimate that humans will not survive to witness the fateful end. It is that humanity would not be able to withstand the previous changes in the temperature of the Sun.

    As they explain to us in The Conversation, before becoming a red giant, the star will increase its luminosity by 10% with the passing of every billion years and, with it, the temperature that the surrounding planets will receive will increase. Consequently, long before the red giant absorbs or disintegrates the Earth, the water on the planet’s surface will evaporate and with it the human race will become extinct.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceNCR Noticias
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleOctober 25th Would Be the National Day of the Short Person
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    October 25th Would Be the National Day of the Short Person

    Deputy Katherine Moreira proposed a bill to declare October 25th of each year as the National Day of the Short Person.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER