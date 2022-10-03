October 25th Would Be the National Day of the Short Person

Deputy Katherine Moreira proposed a bill to declare October 25th of each year as the National Day of the Short Person. The plan will be analyzed through file number 23,352. According to Moreira, the objective is to become aware of the requirements of this population to guarantee equal conditions.

According to the liberationist, this group of people suffers discrimination on a daily basis, particularly in employment, sports and education. “They are talented people, full of great energy and very positive. Despite the fact that their physical condition can cause health complications, they are tireless people, who only require more support and affirmative actions that break down the social barriers that discriminate against them”, said Moreira.

Short people are those who do not exceed 1.45 meters in height. The initiative states that many of them have medical complications related to respiratory, neurological, skeletal and other aspects. The initiative was established with the support of the Association for Small People of Costa Rica, which is made up of fathers and mothers, and health personnel in the area of ​​genetics, social work and psychology. In addition, it includes short adult persons and lawyers. The organization brings together approximately 200 people.

Why choosing October 25th?

This date was chosen in honor of American actor William John Bertanzetti, better known as Billy Barty. He was one of the first people to work for the rights of short people.

Barty was born on October 25th, 1924 and died on December 23rd, 2000. That is why, in honor of his birth, this date was chosen worldwide. As part of his struggle, he created, in 1957, the organization “Little People of America”, an organization that still brings together thousands of people for the rights of this group.

In addition, this organization created the International Day of People with Short Stature in 2013. In countries such as Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, among others, this date is commemorated for this group of people.