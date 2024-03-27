Nosara: A Corner of Costa Rica to Explore During 2024

Nosara is a corner of Guanacaste, which has a unique charm, because it is home to beaches, wildlife refuges, biological reserves and flora and fauna typical of the area. In addition, it still retains that warmth typical of a Tico town that makes it very attractive for the tourist who visits it.In addition to the above, Nosara offers a large number of activities to do with family, groups offriends and why not alone.

A longer than average life expectancy

Alonso Bermúdez, local hotelier explains that “Nosara is a magical place to explore in 2024, not only for its beauty and activities to do, but it is one of the blue zones in the world, where its inhabitants have a unique style. of a healthy, happy life and a longer than average life expectancy. This makes it a place to visit at least once in your life.”“It also has one of the best beaches called Guiones, which is ideal for surfing, running and yoga, according to Travel & Leisure magazine,” Bermúdez added.

Some of the activities that this canton of Nicoya offers are its beautiful beaches known for surfing or because they offer unparalleled sunsets.“An experience that has been promoted in the area is practicing yoga not only because of the benefits it offers, but also because Nosara offers the best spots to do it, landscapes surrounded by nature, spectacular sunrises and sunsets and the sound of the beaches,” commented. Bermudez.

Cycling

In addition, another very popular discipline is cycling, since there are routes with wonderful views, unique landscapes, and you can see a great variety of fauna, which makes practitioners of this sport venture through Nosara.

Wildlife Refuge

“Another added value that the area has is having the Ostional Wildlife Refuge, which was created in order to protect the Lora and Leatherback sea turtles. “Many people travel to the area to see the wonderful event of the turtle landings,” Bermúdez added.

And if you have never seen a mangrove, another alternative is to visit the Nosara Biological Reserve, you can do it on a hike or on a boat tour. In addition, from the mangrove you can see birds, families of monkeys, among others.

If you are looking for one of the best views that mix forest and beach, the Spot located in Chirriboca is the best option. From there you can see how the Nosara River and Montaña converge at Nosara Beach, creating a unique view and sunsets with very striking tones.