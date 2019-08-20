For a couple of weeks, 10 representatives of buying companies from the United States, Canada, and Mexico were touring the country to expand their portfolio of products and services.

The Costa Rican Association of Tourism Professionals (ACOPROT), held the first “Bussiness Broadcast Show”. This activity was made on August 4th, 2019, at the Arenal Kioro Hotel, Fortuna San Carlos.

Tourist entrepreneurs in San Carlos were able to be part of a business conference with 10 representatives of buying companies from the United States, Canada, and Mexico, who visited our country interested in placing Costa Rica as a premier destination as well as to expanding their offer of products and services.

This was the first time that the ACOPROT made such an effort like this: “Our interest is to extend the platform that Expotur opens for the promotion of the country over time. It is a great opportunity for local entrepreneurs to come into direct contact with foreign buyers and generate businesses that allow them to increase their sales, especially in the green season”, said Erasmo Rojas, president of ACOPROT.

Out of the 10 foreign companies that were part of the business roundtables, half of them already sell to Costa Rica and seek to increase their client base. The other half arrived in order to know the destination and establish contacts that allow them to bring visitors to our country.

This is the list of the buying companies that participated in the 1st “Acoprot Bussiness Broadcast Show”: