New Edition of the Art City Tour of San José Will Be with Online Access

The second face-to-face edition of the 2023 Art City Tour “Chepe de Moda” modifies its access format to the various activities, which will take place on Thursday, May 18th, starting at 5 p.m. An access code will now be required, which will be obtained by prior online registration.

All events are for free. However, the registration link will be enabled here: https://artcitytour.gamcultural.com/03-2023-temporada/

Schedule of activities

The Art City Tour of this Chepe edition will have 14 participating spaces with exhibitions, workshops, guided tours, talks, interventions, and evenvideodance. There will be participation of national and international artists noted for their graphic, architectural and emotional approach; in addition to its social, creative, historical, illustrative and literary axes. Additionally, there will be some of the permanent exhibits on the history of Costa Rica.

For this edition, the Ministry of Foreign Relations and Worship joins, which will open to the public the Dorado and Salón Azul (or Las Américas) rooms with their Moorish-influenced garden; also, the Plaza de la Libertad Juan Mora Fernández that protects the fragment of the Berlin Wall. “San José’s cultural offer continues to be very dynamic and vibrant and ‘Chepe de moda’ is an excellent opportunity to prove it”.

People can get there whether by buses or by bike

“Next May 18th, we will celebrate International Museum Day together with 14 spaces that have prepared more than 45 activities for us. From GAM Cultural we invite the public to ‘Chepe de moda’ to continue promoting the cultural San José that we need”, indicated Henry Bastos, director of GAM Cultural and Art City Tour.

As it is customary, the organization will have 3 bus routes for the mobilization of attendees to the various activities;Davivienda, North and Escalante routes. The latter is a walk away from the Jade Museum.

For this edition, the Active Mobility Route was enabled, a route exclusively for bicycle lovers. Each attendee must bring their own. With this, there are 67 face-to-face editions of the Art City Tour and it is estimated that more than 125,000 people have participated since 2010, when the initiative was launched.

Useful data

Date: May 18h, 2023

Time: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free access with prior registration

Quotas: 3,000

Face-to-face modality

Next edition: Holidays in Chepe, on July 13th

In addition, you can download the GAM Cultural application for smartphones in the Play Store and App Store.