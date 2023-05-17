Elon Musk Will Remove Inactive Twitter Accounts

Through technology based on data recording and Artificial Intelligence, Twitter would be identifying accounts that have not been active for several years in order to proceed to eliminate them, with an estimated number of more than 1,500,000 accounts.

The foregoing is part of a plan announced by the CEO of the company, Elon Musk, who stated through his own account on this social network that users would experience a decrease in their number of followers as a result of this action.

The site’s fight against spam and fraudulent accounts

Musk had previously warned users that his number of followers could drop due to the site’s fight against spam and fraudulent accounts, so the company’s expectation through said determination is also to combat these problems and improve the quality of the platform.